How big could your next coronavirus stimulus check be? Use this calculator
The second round of stimulus checks is likely coming, and the checks are expected to be $1,200. The only thing not clear as of now is exactly when the checks will be sent. The GOP introduced the HEALS Act on Monday. Now there is a calculator that will tell you how much you will get in your coronavirus stimulus check if the HEALS Act is approved as it is.Q2 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and moreStimulus check: how much will you get?Now that the Senate has introduced the HEALS Act, Democrats and Republicans will negotiate the final relief package. Negotiations will mostly focus on other p…
TikTok faces US national security review
A US government national security review of the social media app TikTok is nearly complete and will deliver a recommendation to the White House this week, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday.
Mnuchin told reporters the review is being conducted by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, which deals with companies and acquisitions affecting national security.
"TikTok is under CFIUS review and we'll be making a recommendation to the president on it this week," Mnuchin said. "We have lots of alternatives."
The news comes amid increasing concerns voiced by US officials and lawmakers about TikTok's links to China and its potential use for espionage -- an allegation consistently dismissed by the company.
