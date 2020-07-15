‘How disgraceful’: CNN medical analyst slams ex-Trump physician for anti-mask ‘myths’
On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner laid into Ronny Jackson, the retired rear admiral and White House physician who is currently running for Congress, after he claimed that wearing a mask is a “personal choice” and he doesn’t do it “all that often.”
“He’s a doctor. He was responsible for the health of the president,” said anchor Erin Burnett. “What do you say to that, that he doesn’t wear masks all that often, to be honest?”
“How disgraceful,” said Reiner. “He’s running for the 13th congressional seat in Texas. Texas is a state that had twice the number of coronavirus cases today as the entire European Union, and he doesn’t want to tell people they have to wear a mask.”
Jackson’s partisan behavior was nothing new, noted Reiner. “He told the president his genes were so great he could live to be 200. In May of this year, he called his former commander in chief, the man who promoted him to flag rank, a Deep State traitor. Now, he perpetuates a myth that will lead to death.”
“By telling people they don’t have to wear a mask, he is telling them it’s not so bad, you don’t need to protect your neighbor,” added Reiner. “And this is in a state where the virus has run away. A disgraceful performance from a former physician.”
White House claim that no one knew about the attacks on Dr Fauci aren’t credible: CNN analyst
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," chief political analyst Gloria Borger slammed the White House's claims that no one knew ahead of time that trade adviser Peter Navarro was going to attack Dr. Anthony Fauci.
"Are we supposed to believe that Peter Navarro, who attaches himself at the hip to the president, wrote this completely on his own without winking at the president and saying, you know what, I think I'm going to send something in to USA TODAY?" said Borger. "Are we supposed to believe that nobody knew about this, that Navarro didn't tell the president he might do it? I have no doubt the president probably didn't read it. But are we supposed to believe that this White House is so disorganized and doesn't pay enough fealty to this president that Navarro would do this on his own? I do not believe that Navarro would have done this on his own."
Trump officials are ‘waving the white flag’ on Fauci attacks after Trump threw Navarro under the bus: CNN’s Acosta
On CNN Wednesday, chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta reported that White House officials are backing down from their attacks on top public health official Dr. Anthony Fauci, following an op-ed by White House trade adviser Peter Navarro attacking his judgment.
"After days of attacks, Dr. Anthony Fauci has had enough and he is firing back," said Acosta. "He is describing the attacks on him as a, quote, 'major mistake' on the part of the White House, and White House officials are jumping into damage control mode, insisting that aides across the West Wing are not happy with trade adviser Peter Navarro, saying he violated instruction from Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who had warned staffers to stop going after Fauci."
Ana Navarro rips Ivanka Trump’s Latin food stunt: ‘Dressing in white silk to cook a can of black beans’
CNN contributor Ana Navarro on Wednesday blasted Ivanka Trump for allegedly breaking laws by using her position at the White House to endorse Goya, a maker of Latin foods whose CEO has expressed support for President Donald Trump.
Watchdogs have accused the president's daughter of violating guidelines from the Office of Government Ethics after she promoted the brand on Twitter.
"Here is the problem," Navarro explained during an appearance on CNN. "I believe the CEO of Goya has the right to express his political preference. I believe the Latino consumers, the people who consume beans have all the right to express themselves by boycotting, by supporting or not supporting -- except if you are a senior adviser at the White House, except if you are a member of the administration."