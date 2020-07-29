How your coronavirus stimulus checks differ under HEALS Act
Now that the HEALS Act has been officially revealed, we’ve learned more about eligibility for the coronavirus stimulus checks and other provisions. Compared to the checks sent under the CARES Act in March, there is one major difference in the coronavirus stimulus checks that will be sent under the HEALS Act if it passes.Q2 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and moreKey difference in HEALS Act’s coronavirus stimulus checksThe coronavirus stimulus checks that would be sent under the HEALS Act will be $1,200 and go to individuals earning less than $75,000. Couples earning up to $150,000 will re…
Latest Headlines
These 10 cities’ housing markets have been hit hardest by COVID-19
The coronavirus pandemic devastated the U.S. economy, and the housing market was no exception. The lockdowns came just as the spring market was heating up, and buyer demand dropped to zero almost overnight. But while the national market has eased back up, with some markets even setting record-high home sale prices, some cities have continued to languish, with many of the hardest-hit markets still at a virtual standstill.[reit]Q2 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and moreA new study by Clever Real Estate looks at market data to survey the 10 cities that have suffered the most damage from the... (more…)
Latest Headlines
Bill Gates: Fall will be difficult if people don’t take coronavirus seriously
Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates says the U.S. isn’t taking the coronavirus “seriously,” which will cause even more problems when fall arrives. Apparently, he expects the U.S. economy to remain shut down indefinitely because he said the U.S. “opened up while infection rates were still going up.”Q2 2020 hedge fund letters, conferences and moreThat's why he thinks the nation isn't taking COVID-19 seriously. Of course, billionaires don't have to worry about working or paying their bills, so perhaps it's understandable why Gates would think people don't need to work.Bill Gates warns about cor... (more…)
Breaking Banner
Trump tweets attacks at Fox News from Air Force One: ‘Not even watchable!’
President Donald Trump tweeted out complaints about Fox News programming while flying to Texas for a fundraiser.
The president will visit oil country to raise campaign cash as Houston's largest newspaper warns Texans are "losing confidence" in his leadership after the coronavirus devastated parts of the state, but Trump had other things on his mind while flying there.