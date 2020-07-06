Hundreds of drones light up Seoul sky with virus messages
Hundreds of drones lit up the night sky in Seoul for a spectacular showcase of motivational and awareness messages as the world battles the coronavirus pandemic.
Three hundred unmanned aerial vehicles were programmed to form images above the Han river — which runs through the South Korean capital — for the eyecatching flash mob.
The show began with messages reminding people of key precautionary measures, including wearing masks, washing hands and keeping a two-meter distance from others.
The drones created images of a mask surrounded by coronavirus particles, quickly shuffling to form two hands and water droplets against the dark night sky.
The 10-minute show shifted to messages of gratitude for medical personnel in the frontlines of the pandemic as well as all South Koreans for their collective efforts.
“THANKS TO YOU,” the drones wrote in the sky next to a heart shape, then formed a silhouette of the Korean peninsula with the message: “Cheer up, Republic of Korea.”
The government-organised event on Saturday night was not advertised in advance in consideration of social distancing rules, the transport ministry said.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Trump-approved Fox News doc who just said ‘avoid crowds’ calls move to hold outdoor NH rally ‘great messaging’
Dr. Nicole Saphier was asked Monday morning if President Donald Trump's just-announced campaign rally in New Hampshire on Saturday will be "safe" to attend.
She didn't quite answer the question, but called the decision to move the re-election rally outdoors "great messaging."
"It's great messaging to be moving these rallies outdoors," Dr. Saphier, who is not a virologist or immunologist, but a radiologist, told Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt. "Virus transmission is markedly decreased when you move outside."
President Trump is a fan of the doctor.
Great job being done by Dr. Nicole Saphier on @FoxNews!
Breaking Banner
‘The swamp is alive and well’: Trump-connected lobbyists have raked in $10 billion in Covid-19 aid for corporate clients
In yet another sign that the "swamp is alive and well in Washington, D.C." despite President Donald Trump's repeated promises to drain it, consumer advocacy group Public Citizen released a new report Monday morning identifying at least 40 Trump-connected lobbyists who have raked in over $10 billion in federal Covid-19 relief for their corporate clients since the pandemic began.
The dozens of lobbyists with ties to Trump through his campaigns, his administration, and/or his transition team "collectively have represented at least 150 clients on Covid matters," Public Citizen notes in its new report titled "COVID Lobbying Palooza" (pdf). Those clients include such corporate behemoths as Pfizer, Comcast, McDonald's, MasterCard, and American Airlines.
2020 Election
Trump’s campaign is a ‘traveling coronavirus roadshow’ that is spreading disease across the US: CNN’s Berman
CNN's John Berman on Monday marveled at how President Donald Trump keeps staging campaign rallies even as more and more members of his inner circle get infected with the novel coronavirus.
During a panel discussion with Harvard Global Health Institute Director Dr. Ashish Jha and CNN's Dana Bash, Berman noted that Trump's campaign is scheduling a rally in New Hampshire next weekend, even though the administration's own guidelines are warning against large gatherings in enclosed spaces where social distancing is impossible.