Hurricane might delay SpaceX-NASA return trip from ISS
The first US astronauts to reach the International Space Station on an American spacecraft in nearly a decade might not come home this weekend as scheduled because of Hurricane Isaias, NASA said Friday.
Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley blasted off from Cape Canaveral on May 30 on board a SpaceX Crew Dragon, and are supposed to splash down off the coast of Florida on Sunday afternoon.
For now, undocking remains scheduled for approximately 7:34 pm (2334 GMT) Saturday, and splashdown at 2:42 pm (1842 GMT) on Sunday.
But NASA said it was keeping a watchful eye on Hurricane Isaias — a category one storm that battered the Bahamas Friday and was churning toward Florida — and would make a final call about six hours prior to undocking.
“We don’t control the weather, and we know we can stay up here longer –- there’s more chow, and I know the space station program has more work that we can do,” Behnken told reporters in a press call.
The potential splashdown sites are in the Gulf of Mexico and along Florida’s Atlantic coast.
The mission marked the first time a crewed spaceship launched into orbit from American soil since 2011 when the Space Shuttle program ended.
It was also the first time a private company has flown to the ISS carrying astronauts.
The US has paid SpaceX and aerospace giant Boeing a total of about $7 billion for their “space taxi” contracts.
But Boeing’s program has floundered badly after a failed test run late last year, which left SpaceX, a company founded only in 2002, as clear frontrunner.
For the past nine years, American astronauts traveled exclusively on Russian rockets Soyuz rockets, for a price of around $80 million per seat.
The crewmates added they were looking forward to going home after two months, if the return trip went ahead Sunday as planned.
“My son is six years old and I can tell from the videos that I get and from talking to him on the phone that he’s changed a lot,” said Behnken.
Kodak chief got sweetheart stock options deal — one day before Trump announced $765 million loan
Former photography pioneer Kodak received a huge infusion of cash from President Donald Trump this week.
But it is what happened one day before that is raising eyebrows.
"At the beginning of this week, the Eastman Kodak Company handed its chief executive 1.75 million stock options," The New York Times reported Friday.
"It was the type of compensation decision that generally wouldn’t attract much notice, except for one thing: The day after the stock options were granted, the White House announced that the company would receive a $765 million federal loan to produce ingredients to make pharmaceuticals in the United States," the newspaper reported. "The news of the deal caused Kodak’s shares to soar more than 1,000 percent. Within 48 hours of the options grants, their value had ballooned, at least on paper, to about $50 million."
Fauci urges caution on China and Russia virus vaccines
Anthony Fauci, the United States' top infectious disease official, raised concerns Friday regarding the safety of COVID-19 vaccines under development by China and Russia.
Several Chinese companies are at the forefront of the global vaccine race, while Russia has said it hopes to be the first in the world to produce a vaccine for the public, with a target date of September.
But the medicines will likely face heightened scrutiny given that the regulatory systems in both countries are far more opaque than they are in the West.
Fauci, who was asked during a Congressional hearing whether the US could make use of Chinese or Russian vaccines if they arrived first, indicated that was unlikely.