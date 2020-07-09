‘I can do what I want!’ Angry woman threatens to sue dental office for asking her to wear a face mask

A woman was caught on camera this week having a full meltdown in a dental office waiting room after she refused to either wear a face mask or let workers take her temperature.
In a video posted on TikTok, the woman can be seen berating office employees who asked her to wear a mask while in the waiting room.
“They’re going to be working on my teeth, not on my nose!” the woman yelled. “I don’t wear a mask when I’m getting my teeth cleaned.”
The workers tried to explain to the woman that the mask would only be worn in the waiting room to prevent other people there from potentially being infected by the novel coronavirus.
“Fine, I’ll cover my mouth, can I be seated now?” the woman said.
The workers tried to explain that simply putting her hand over her mouth was not sufficient, and they then asked to take the woman’s temperature to see if she was running a fever.
“You can’t take my temperature that’s against the law!” she shouted back. “I have the right to sue you for harassing me!”
The employees then tried to explain that company policy states that patients should wear face masks when sitting in the waiting room.
“I can do what I want!” the woman yelled. “It’s not a law!”
Watch the video below.
