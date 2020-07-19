‘I don’t think I’m fake news’: Chris Wallace fact checks Trump as he melts down over COVID death rate

“I heard we have one of the lowest, maybe the lowest mortality rate anywhere in the world,” Trump told McEnany, refusing to look at Wallace. “Do you have the numbers, please? Because I heard we have the best mortality rate.”
McEnany interrupted the interview to deliver a piece of paper.
“Number one low mortality rate,” Trump insisted, flashing the piece of paper at Wallace.
“I hope you show this because it shows what fake news is,” the president griped.
“I don’t think I’m fake news,” Wallace replied.
“Today, you are,” Trump shot back.
“I put the facts on,” Wallace observed.
“You said we had the worst mortality rate in the world!” Trump exclaimed.
At that point, Fox News paused the interview to fact check the president.
According to numbers from Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. ranks seventh in mortality.
Fox News host Chris Wallace batted aside Donald Trump's boast that he "aced" a cognitive test at Walter Reed hospital, telling the president that he took it too and "It's not the hardest test."
With the president challenging presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden to go down and take the test with him, the Fox News host pulled the president up and smiled as he pointed out there is little to be about for passing such a simple series of exercises.
"I took the [cognitive] test too, when I heard you passed it," Wallace said as a shot of the test scrolled on the screen for the viewers. "It's not the hardest test. It shows a picture and it says, 'what's that,' and it's an elephant."
President Donald Trump claims that he is "not a fan of Fox News" even though he's given them 10 times more interviews than any other network.
During an interview with Fox News, host Chris Wallace noted that Trump has attacked him with a number of "mean tweets."
"One of your beefs seems to be that I put Democrats on the show and I ask them questions," Wallace explained. "And I guess the question I have is, don't you understand it's my job to put Democrats on as well as Republicans and ask them probing questions just like I ask Republicans?"
"I'm not a big fan of Fox," Trump replied. "They've changed a lot since Roger Ailes. And I watch people like [Rep. Eric Swallwell (D-CA)], who don't even know."