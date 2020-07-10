Quantcast
‘I hear from psychiatrists weekly’ who warn about the president’s ‘mental incapacity’: Trump biographer

Published

2 hours ago

on

Trump biographer Michael D’Antonio told CNN on Friday that he’s been in regular contact with professional psychiatrists who believe President Donald Trump lacks the mental capabilities to handle his job.

During a panel discussion about the president’s mental health, D’Antonio spilled the beans about what some experts are telling him they see in the president’s behavior and speech patterns.

“I hear from psychiatrists on a weekly basis about a different measure of the president, and that’s whether he suffers from mental incapacity,” D’Antonio explained. “That’s a very different category and goes to whether he can perform his job.”

Host Alisyn Camerota then asked the Trump biographer to elaborate on what he meant by “mental incapacity.”

“He’s not able to think in a way that would let somebody perform as president,” D’Antonio explained. “That’s very different from cognition. Cognition measures whether you understand what’s going on around you. He may understand what’s going on around him, but most psychiatrists I consult say he doesn’t have the capacity to perform any executive job in any organization.”

‘I didn’t accuse him!’ Jeff Sessions tries to walk back calling Black Harvard professor ‘some criminal’

Published

1 min ago

on

July 10, 2020

By

Former Trump attorney general and current Republican Alabama Senate hopeful Jeff Sessions on Friday attempted to walk back an earlier description of a Black Harvard professor as "some criminal."

In an interview with Siraj Hashmi of the Washington Examiner, Sessions was asked about an interview that he'd conducted with the New York Times recently in which he railed against former President Barack Obama for inviting Harvard professor Henry Louis Gates, Jr. over to the White House to have a "beer summit" with Cambridge Police Sgt. Joe Crowley, the police officer who arrested him for supposedly trying to break into his own house.

WATCH: Enraged Trump fan shrieks profanity after seeing driver’s ‘Black Lives Matter’ display

Published

10 mins ago

on

July 10, 2020

By

A beefy white man launched into a profane tirade after encountering a driver who had written "Black Lives Matter" on the side of his vehicle.

The unidentified man pulls alongside a vehicle, and the message can be seen briefly in the reflection of the man's pickup, and he immediately starts screaming hateful rhetoric while the other driver records video.

"You traiting loser f*cking piece of sh*t," the man bellows. "Yeah, videotape me all day long."

The other driver appears unconcerned, and calmly asks what else the man has to say.

"Trump will win," the man yells, "and we're going to bring it back, motherf*cker. F*ck you! F*ck you, you f*cking no-brain p*ssy. F*ck you!"

Trump’s white evangelical supporters sold their souls to a ‘corrupt, cruel, mendacious’ charlatan — and got precious little for it: conservative

Published

21 mins ago

on

July 10, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is hardly a poster child for far-right Christian fundamentalism: he’s twice divorced, he has a long history of adultery, he was never known for being terribly religious, and he has had extramarital affairs with an adult film star and a Playboy model. Regardless, Trump is wildly popular with the Christian Right — perhaps even more so than President George W. Bush and President Ronald Reagan. But conservative activist Peter Wehner, in a July 10 article for The Atlantic, argues that the Christian Right sold its soul to a charlatan and has precious little to show for it.

