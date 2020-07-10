‘I hear from psychiatrists weekly’ who warn about the president’s ‘mental incapacity’: Trump biographer

Trump biographer Michael D’Antonio told CNN on Friday that he’s been in regular contact with professional psychiatrists who believe President Donald Trump lacks the mental capabilities to handle his job.

During a panel discussion about the president’s mental health, D’Antonio spilled the beans about what some experts are telling him they see in the president’s behavior and speech patterns.

“I hear from psychiatrists on a weekly basis about a different measure of the president, and that’s whether he suffers from mental incapacity,” D’Antonio explained. “That’s a very different category and goes to whether he can perform his job.”

Host Alisyn Camerota then asked the Trump biographer to elaborate on what he meant by “mental incapacity.”

“He’s not able to think in a way that would let somebody perform as president,” D’Antonio explained. “That’s very different from cognition. Cognition measures whether you understand what’s going on around you. He may understand what’s going on around him, but most psychiatrists I consult say he doesn’t have the capacity to perform any executive job in any organization.”

