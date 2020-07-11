‘I think I made a mistake’: Patient who thought pandemic was a ‘hoax’ dies after going to ‘COVID party’

According to WOAI, a patient in San Antonio, Texas in their 30s has died after going to a “COVID party” — a gathering of people who intentionally expose themselves to coronavirus to see for themselves whether the virus is real.

Per Methodist Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jane Appleby, the patient’s final words to the nurse were, “I think I made a mistake, I thought this was a hoax, but it’s not.”

“It doesn’t discriminate and none of us are invincible,” warned Appleby. “I don’t want to be an alarmist and we’re just trying to share some real-world examples to help our community realize that this virus is very serious and can spread easily.”

Texas has seen a massive explosion of coronavirus cases, which has prompted state and local officials to roll back efforts to reopen businesses and impose new guidelines on wearing masks in public.

Watch the report below: