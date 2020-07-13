‘I told you this would happen’: CNN’s Cuomo tears into Trump for trying to ruin Dr Fauci

On Monday, CNN’s Chris Cuomo slammed President Donald Trump for his latest attacks on Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“Fauci is not to blame for any of this. Trump is, period,” said Cuomo. “And now that the reality is sinking in to blue and red, to left, right, and reasonable, Trump is doing what he always does: trying to shift blame to someone else. And we must reject efforts to shift stink onto the one man we can trust.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Now, in these White House attacks, we see their principles on display as well, don’t we?” said Cuomo. “Eat your own, lie about Fauci, deny your role, and defy the mandate of leadership that we gave you. And how about using an unnamed official to smear the only credible voice they have on this voice. Where are the worries about anonymous sources now, Mr. President? This is making America great again? You pardon a convicted liar and lie about a man with a conviction to fight a pandemic, which you apparently lack.”

“He wears the mask and goes right back to retweeting conspiracies that the coronavirus threat is all a lie to take him down,” continued Cuomo. “What’s his source? A retired dating game show host named Chuck Woolery. ‘Everyone is lying. The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most ,that we are told to trust. I think it’s all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back.’ Should be said only with a tinfoil hat on. That’s the voice that gets a presidential seal of approval … Dauci is the one he shuts down, leaking negative things through an anonymous source, relegating Fauci to only podcasts and interviews of print lately.”

“I told you this would happen,” said Cuomo. “I told you as soon as people started saying things that reinforce the facts, and when those facts hurt this president’s performance, they would be silenced. That’s exactly what is happening.”

Watch below: