‘I want to break a Black kid’s head’: White man punches Black Lives Matter protesters at NYC rally
A white man was seen punching Black Lives Matter protesters at a rally in Brooklyn’s Bay Ridge neighborhood.
Video posted to Instagram shows a white man saying, “I want to break a Black kid’s head.”
In a second video, the man can be seen throwing punches at protesters. Activist in the video claim that the man “swung first.”
Watch the videos below.
found this on IG. we already knew his intentions. “i wanna break a black kids head” https://t.co/WKzCvwAEst pic.twitter.com/y40WBBlaAd
— Leanne (@Leeeeeeezus) July 13, 2020
