‘I want to break a Black kid’s head’: White man punches Black Lives Matter protesters at NYC rally

Published

2 hours ago

on

A white man was seen punching Black Lives Matter protesters at a rally in Brooklyn’s Bay Ridge neighborhood.

Video posted to Instagram shows a white man saying, “I want to break a Black kid’s head.”

In a second video, the man can be seen throwing punches at protesters. Activist in the video claim that the man “swung first.”

Watch the videos below.


Activism

‘I didn’t do nothing!’ New York police tackle and Taser Black protester for getting in officer’s face

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

Police in Brooklyn were seen tackling and then firing a Taser at a Black man who shouted in an officer's face.

Video shared by journalist Scooter Caster shows a white officer yelling at a Black man.

When the Black man shouts back, another officer runs toward the man and tackles him.

After the man returns to his feet, the first officer fires a Taser, knocking the man back to the ground.

"Oh, he's going to lose his job," one protester notes.

Within seconds, officers restrain the man as he objects.

"You Tased me!" the man screams. "I didn't do nothing!"

Activism

Watch the videos below.

Activism

Suspected Uber driver arrested for allegedly pointing gun at anti-Confederate protesters

Published

24 hours ago

on

July 12, 2020

By

A South Carolina man is facing charges after being accused of pointing a firearm at people demonstrating for the removal of Confederate-era symbols.

According to WIS, the incident occurred on Friday as demonstrators were marking the five year anniversary of the Confederate flag being removed from South Carolina's State House grounds in Columbia.

Protesters said that the man stopped his vehicle and argued with them. Before driving away, the man was said to have brandished a gun.

