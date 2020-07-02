Quantcast
‘Idols of white supremacy and racism’: Robert Lee IV says take down the statues of Robert E. Lee

Published

1 min ago

on

Another Robert Lee says it’s time for Confederates to surrender to the Union again.The Rev. Robert E. Lee IV, the great-great-great grand-nephew of Civil War general Robert E. Lee, told ABC News that statues of rebel leader like his late uncle are worshiped like “idols of white supremacy and racism” and they need to go.“This is a no-brainer,” Lee said.The Methodist reverend admits that he grew up with a Confederate flag on his bedroom wall and celebrated his namesake’s place in history. Now, Lee says, the stars and bars that represent the Confederacy — which Mississippi’s governor committed to…

2020 Election

A summer of protest, unemployment and presidential politics – welcome to 1932

Published

1 min ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

The Bonus Army stages a demonstration at the empty Capitol on July 2, 1932.Underwood and Underwood, photographers; Library of CongressJames N. Gregory, University of WashingtonAn election looms. An unpopular president wrestles with historic unemployment rates. Demonstrations erupt in hundreds of locations. The president deploys Army units to suppress peaceful protests in the nation’s capital. And most of all he worries about an affable Democratic candidate who is running against him without saying much about a platform or plans.Welcome to 1932.I am a historian and director of the Mapping Ameri... (more…)

2020 Election

Biden campaign outraises Trump for second straight month

Published

5 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

Washington (AFP) - Democrat Joe Biden outraised President Donald Trump's re-election campaign for the second straight month and for the second quarter of 2020, figures released Wednesday showed, highlighting robust enthusiasm for the White House challenger.Biden, the Democratic National Committee and related fundraisers brought in a staggering $141 million in June, the campaign's best fundraising month ever and $10 million more than Trump and the Republican National Committee.The second quarter of 2020 was a record haul for both campaigns, with Biden coming out on top, $282.1 million against T... (more…)

Breaking Banner

75 years ago: When atomic scientist Leo Szilard tried to halt dropping bombs over Japan

Published

36 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

As this troubled summer rolls along, and the world begins to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the creation, and use, of the first atomic bombs, many special, or especially tragic, days will draw special attention.  They will include July 16 (first test of the weapon in New Mexico), August 6 (bomb dropped over Hiroshima) and August 9 (over Nagasaki).   Surely far fewer in the media and elsewhere will mark another key date:  July 3.

On July 3, 1945, the great atomic scientist Leo Szilard finished a letter/petition that would become the strongest (virtually the only) real attempt at halting President Truman's march to using the atomic bomb--still almost two weeks from its first test at Trinity--against Japanese cities.

