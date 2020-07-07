Quantcast
Ilhan Omar claps back at Don Jr for lying about her speech: 'Maybe someone can offer you free English classes'

1 min ago

On Monday, right-wing Twitter personalities misleadingly paraphrased a speech from Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) calling to “dismantl[e] the whole system of oppression wherever we may find it,” claiming that she was instead calling to dismantle America’s “economy and political system” — a phrase she had used earlier in the speech.

One person to pick it up was Donald Trump Jr., who then proceeded to tie Omar to former Vice President Joe Biden.

However, Omar promptly clapped back at Trump Jr. for twisting her words.

Omar, the first Somali-American woman to serve in Congress, has been a frequent target for the GOP because of her unapologetically left-wing views and her criticism of Israeli military policy.


