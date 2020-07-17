Quantcast
‘I’ll decapitate you!’ Man arrested after racist attack on Asian woman who turned down his advances

20 mins ago

An incident in Canada that was captured on video shows a man giving a Nazi salute and threatening to “decapitate” an Asian woman who turned down his advances, The Philippine Daily Enquirer reports.

Rylee Dodd, 28, was arrested by Edmonton Police over the incident that took place last week.

Patricia Anne Medrano posted on Facebook that on July 6, Dodd launched into racist tirade after she refused to give him her phone number.

“Since I don’t want to give my number, he keep on insisting to give his number to me,” Medrano said.

“I just told my brothers to ignore him … but he is really being disrespectful and saying racial slurs like ‘Go back to your country!’, ‘This is Canada, not Wuhan. You spread the virus,’” she continued.

Dodd can be heard yelling in the video, “I’ll kill you. I’ll f*cking decapitate you.” “Filipino little b****.” “Get the f*ck out of Canada.”

A spokesperson from the Edmonton Police says Dodd is charged with “uttering threats and assault in relation to this incident.”

“Our Hate Crime & Violent Extremism Unit is also aware and are looking into this,” the spokesperson added.

Watch the video below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
