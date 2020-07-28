Quantcast
‘I’m here to tell my story’: Bill Barr gets angry as Dem lawmaker grills him on Roger Stone sentencing

Published

2 hours ago

on

Attorney General William Barr lashed out at Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) on Tuesday after he was asked about the sentencing of Roger Stone.

During a hearing before a House committee, Johnson quipped that the Attorney General’s opening statement “reads like it has been written by Alex Jones or Roger Stone.”

“Isn’t it true when prosecutors in the Roger Stone case filed a memo recommending a sentence of 7 to 9 years in prison, a few hours later, President Trump tweeted that the sentence recommendation was — quote — a disgrace?” Johnson asked.

“Yes,” Barr agreed.

“And several hours after that, you filed a pleading with the court stating that the sentence recommendation should be changed and you would be asking for a lighter sentence for Roger Stone?” Johnson continued.

“No,” Barr replied.

“Reclaiming my time,” Johnson said as Barr tried to expound on his answer.

“I’m answering your question,” Barr insisted.

“You filed a sentencing recommendation hours after President Trump tweeted his dissatisfaction with the Stone recommendation,” the Georgia Democrat observed. “And you changed that recommendation.”

“The night before,” Barr tried to explain before he was interrupted.

“I know your story,” Johnson remarked.

“Well, I’m telling my story,” Barr said. “That’s what I’m here to do. That’s why I’m here.”

“I don’t want you tell your story,” Johnson shot back. “I want you to answer the question.”

“I’m here to tell my story,” Barr repeated. “That’s why I’m here.”

Watch the video below from CNN.

