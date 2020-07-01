Quantcast
Connect with us

‘I’m not a hypocrite!’ GOPer Virginia Foxx demands Dem withdraw remarks in battle over infrastructure bill

Published

1 min ago

on

Rep. Max Rose (D-NY) on Wednesday accused Republicans on the House floor of being “hypocrites” during a dispute about an infrastructure bill.

“I rise in opposition to this amendment,” Rose said. “And quite frankly, I’m dumbfounded. You’re aware that this conversation is in public so I won’t put words in your mouth, but I will use your own words. You say today that you don’t want to consolidate wealth amongst the few.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“What do you think your tax scam did?” he continued, referring to a Republican-backed tax cut. “This is about workers. You say you’re worried about deficit spending. Hallelujah! You weren’t worried about deficit spending when it came to endless wars. You weren’t worried about deficit spending when it came to a tax scam.”

“This conversation is in public!” Rose exclaimed. “You don’t get to go back to districts now and say you are on the side of workers. But whose side are you on?”

According to the New York Democrat, the Republican amendment would have boosted corporate profits and “put money in the hands of billionaires.”

“So today out in public, you reveal yourselves to be the hypocrites that you are!” he added. “We’re going to make sure that people remember this.”

Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC) appeared to take the remarks personally.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I ask that the gentleman’s words be taken down,” she demanded. “I am not a hypocrite.”

“With all due respect, ma’am, you are,” Rose shot back.

“Madam Speaker!” Fox objected.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I would like to amend my remarks to say my colleagues across the aisle are being especially hypocritical today,” Rose insisted. “I did not mean any disrespect if I caused that.”

With that, Rose agreed to withdraw his words.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the video clip below from C-SPAN.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Right wing pundit’s claim that Alito is also considering retiring from SCOTUS sets off court watchers on both sides

Published

5 mins ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

Could the two most-conservative Supreme Court justices retire before the November election? Rumors are swirling. Here's why.

Buried within Washington Post national political reporter Robert Costa's analysis Wednesday that Trump supporters are hoping "to use conservative anger at Justice Roberts" as an "energizing moment" for the President's troubled campaign, is the news that far right Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is "privately seen by Trump’s aides as the most likely to retire this year."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Insane’: Park ranger shoots unarmed man through the heart and then handcuffs his dead body

Published

14 mins ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

A ranger at Carlsbad Caverns National Park tased and then fatally shot a man during a New Mexico traffic stop and then handcuffed his lifeless body.

Charles "Gage" Lorentz was traveling March 21 from his work site in Pecos, Texas, to his family's home in southwest Colorado when he detoured at the national park to meet a friend, and that's where he encountered National Park Ranger Robert Mitchell, reported KOB-TV.

The ranger stopped the 25-year-old Lorentz for speeding on a dirt road near the park's Rattlesnake Springs area, and Mitchell's lapel video shows him ordering Lorentz to spread his feet and move closer to a railing.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s ‘rocket ship’ economic recovery is already crashing back down to Earth: NYT

Published

27 mins ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's victory lap last month about the state of the American economy might have been premature.

The New York Times reports that there are signs that the nascent economic recovery is already faltering amid surging numbers of COVID-19 infections.

Even though the economy likely recovered millions of jobs over the last month, recent real-time data suggests that the initial consumer spending surge that began in May as more states reopened has already tapered off.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image