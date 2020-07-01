‘I’m not a hypocrite!’ GOPer Virginia Foxx demands Dem withdraw remarks in battle over infrastructure bill

Rep. Max Rose (D-NY) on Wednesday accused Republicans on the House floor of being “hypocrites” during a dispute about an infrastructure bill.

“I rise in opposition to this amendment,” Rose said. “And quite frankly, I’m dumbfounded. You’re aware that this conversation is in public so I won’t put words in your mouth, but I will use your own words. You say today that you don’t want to consolidate wealth amongst the few.”

“What do you think your tax scam did?” he continued, referring to a Republican-backed tax cut. “This is about workers. You say you’re worried about deficit spending. Hallelujah! You weren’t worried about deficit spending when it came to endless wars. You weren’t worried about deficit spending when it came to a tax scam.”

“This conversation is in public!” Rose exclaimed. “You don’t get to go back to districts now and say you are on the side of workers. But whose side are you on?”

According to the New York Democrat, the Republican amendment would have boosted corporate profits and “put money in the hands of billionaires.”

“So today out in public, you reveal yourselves to be the hypocrites that you are!” he added. “We’re going to make sure that people remember this.”

Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC) appeared to take the remarks personally.

“I ask that the gentleman’s words be taken down,” she demanded. “I am not a hypocrite.”

“With all due respect, ma’am, you are,” Rose shot back.

“Madam Speaker!” Fox objected.

“I would like to amend my remarks to say my colleagues across the aisle are being especially hypocritical today,” Rose insisted. “I did not mean any disrespect if I caused that.”

With that, Rose agreed to withdraw his words.

Watch the video clip below from C-SPAN.