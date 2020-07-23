In defiance of Trump, every player took a knee at MLB return

President Donald Trump has long complained about players taking a knee before professional sporting events to protest police brutality.

But as Major League Baseball returned on Thursday night, every single player took a knee.

The protesters were started by former San Francisco 49’ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016.

Before the game, “BLM” was painted on the pitcher’s mound to show support for Black Lives Matter.

Both the New York Yankees and Washington Nationals wore “Black Lives Matter” warm-up jerseys.

The first pitch was thrown out by Dr. Tony Fauci, 79, whose pitch was not a strike.

Every player on the #Yankees and #Nationals takes a knee prior to the National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/kbYeanpusp — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) July 23, 2020

Every player and coach on the Yankees & Nationals took a knee before the national anthem tonight in D.C. (via @MarkZuckerman)pic.twitter.com/PrPKv4Gs1Z — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 23, 2020

Every Yankees and Nationals player and coach took a knee during the opening ceremonies of tonight’s MLB opener. Morgan Freeman spoke, addressing social injustice. pic.twitter.com/ldK3TMzRtT — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) July 23, 2020

Equality is not just a word, it’s our right. pic.twitter.com/LvmW9NqTT2 — MLB (@MLB) July 23, 2020

Dr Fauci’s #OpeningDay first pitch is a metaphor for 2020 pic.twitter.com/on8zSip91L — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 23, 2020

Looking forward to live sports, but any time I witness a player kneeling during the National Anthem, a sign of great disrespect for our Country and our Flag, the game is over for me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 21, 2020

Tony Fauci has nothing to do with NFL Football. They are planning a very safe and controlled opening. However, if they don’t stand for our National Anthem and our Great American Flag, I won’t be watching!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020

Could it be even remotely possible that in Roger Goodell’s rather interesting statement of peace and reconciliation, he was intimating that it would now be O.K. for the players to KNEEL, or not to stand, for the National Anthem, thereby disrespecting our Country & our Flag? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2020