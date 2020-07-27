‘Incapable leadership’: Trump response to coronavirus eroding US credibility worldwide
“Totally avoidable. Entirely foreseeable.”
The U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic has harmed the country’s standing in the world, with observers calling the policy choices of President Donald Trump to handle the disease “ridiculous” and “shocking” as the crisis exposes the deep flaws in the American system.
“People are stunned about the effect of incapable leadership,” German Marshall Fund vice president Thomas Kleine-Brockhoff told the Washington Post.
A chilling review of the extraordinary damage Trump’s policies have done to the United States https://t.co/WlKu6o73Gd
— Hans Kristensen (@nukestrat) July 27, 2020
As the Post reported, the complete collapse of U.S. institutions in the face of the pandemic has led to a corresponding drop in American worldwide leadership that Kleine-Brockhoff termed the “collapse of soft power of America.”
As journalist Grant Stern noted, the current catastrophe and ineffectiveness of U.S. leadership are both part of a longstanding push by the Republican Party to withdraw from the world.
“Totally avoidable,” tweeted Stern. “Entirely foreseeable.”
London think tank Chatham House director Robin Niblett termed the crisis and the ongoing protests around the country against the American system as the U.S. “being involved in its own internal reckoning.”
“It’s America trying to battle with historical and contemporary demons that as much as anything are a result of its own internal contradictions and tensions and strengths and weaknesses,” Niblett told the Post. “And it’s not all bad. I’m just saying it is like really seeing somebody’s psychological flaws exposed at a moment of stress.”
According to the Post:
Trump’s handling of the pandemic has created division and confusion rather than an effective national strategy. The rest of the world sees the United States not as a leader in dealing with the coronavirus but as the country with the highest number of coronavirus infections and Covid-19 deaths, and with the disease far from under control. European nations have responded with the unprecedented step of blocking Americans from entering their countries.
From abroad, the United States is seen as having lost confidence in itself as it grapples not only with the pandemic but also with long-standing political divisions and a racial reckoning over the treatment of black Americans. The perceived loss of confidence among Americans in turn has led others to question the United States’ appetite or capacity for a collaborative leadership role at a time when the health and economic crises call out for committed global cooperation.
International youth surveyed on the U.S. response to the pandemic by the New York Times in a video essay echoed the concerns of the experts in the Post story.
“Are they mass graves?” one young woman from New Zealand asks as the video shows mass graves being dug in New York from April. “I’m sorry, America has mass graves?”
a powerful video
(it didn’t have to be like this) https://t.co/n7vSneljz4
— Bruno J. Navarro (@Bruno_J_Navarro) July 27, 2020
Trump’s misleadership comes in for particular criticism, with one young man in Singapore noting that while the president is a figure of ridicule around the world, his actions are having a real human cost to the people of the U.S.
“We see the shit that he says. We see the decisions he makes,” the young man says. “And it’s funny, but when it comes to something as serious as this, it’s just—it’s not funny anymore.”
COVID-19
‘Incapable leadership’: Trump response to coronavirus eroding US credibility worldwide
"Totally avoidable. Entirely foreseeable."
The U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic has harmed the country's standing in the world, with observers calling the policy choices of President Donald Trump to handle the disease "ridiculous" and "shocking" as the crisis exposes the deep flaws in the American system.
"People are stunned about the effect of incapable leadership," German Marshall Fund vice president Thomas Kleine-Brockhoff told the Washington Post.
Breaking Banner
GOP slammed for ‘absolutely unacceptable’ plan to slash unemployment benefits amid America’s COVID-19 crisis
Progressives are rejecting out of hand a proposal by Senate Republicans to temporarily slash the weekly federal boost to unemployment benefits from $600 to $200 until states develop the capacity to implement a more complex system that would pay laid-off workers 70% of what they earned prior to losing their jobs.
Bloomberg reported Monday that the Senate GOP plan, which was approved by the Trump White House, will call for a two-month transition to the new unemployment system and provide states with an option to apply for a waiver for up to two additional months. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is expected to officially unveil the plan later Monday as part of the GOP's coronavirus stimulus package.
COVID-19
Trump’s response to national security advisor’s coronavirus test reveals he rarely gets ‘daily’ intelligence briefings
President Donald Trump is getting very few intelligence briefings. The President was asked by reporters Monday about the state of his National Security Advisor's health. Robert O'Brien was just diagnosed with coronavirus.
“I haven’t seen him lately,” was Trump's very typical response, distancing himself from anyone with the virus.
Trump on National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien who recently tested positive for COVID-19: "I haven't seen him lately." pic.twitter.com/dQxQCVtAqA