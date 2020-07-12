Quantcast
Connect with us

Inventor of Israel’s Iron Dome seeks coronavirus ‘game-changer’

Published

1 min ago

on

Tel Aviv (AFP) – Daniel Gold, who led the team that invented Israel’s Iron Dome missile defence system, has a history of safeguarding the country against what he identifies as existential threats. With the nation facing surging coronavirus cases amid a pandemic that has triggered unprecedented economic hardship, Gold is trying to replicate his Iron Dome breakthrough in protecting Israel against the virus. Gold, who heads Israel’s Defence Research and Development Directorate and holds PhDs in electronic engineering and business management, has become a celebrated figure in the Jewish state. Iro…

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

COVID-19

Inventor of Israel’s Iron Dome seeks coronavirus ‘game-changer’

Published

1 min ago

on

July 12, 2020

By

Tel Aviv (AFP) - Daniel Gold, who led the team that invented Israel's Iron Dome missile defence system, has a history of safeguarding the country against what he identifies as existential threats. With the nation facing surging coronavirus cases amid a pandemic that has triggered unprecedented economic hardship, Gold is trying to replicate his Iron Dome breakthrough in protecting Israel against the virus. Gold, who heads Israel's Defence Research and Development Directorate and holds PhDs in electronic engineering and business management, has become a celebrated figure in the Jewish state. Iro... (more…)

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump slammed for delay in mask wearing: ‘It took 137,000 dead Americans to get him to mask up’

Published

10 hours ago

on

July 11, 2020

By

For the first time, President Donald Trump wore a mask in front of the White House press corps during a Saturday visit to Walter Reed Hospital.

While many people applauded the decision, others wondered why it took so long, as illustrated by this exchange between CNN's Wolf Blitzer and CNN national security analyst Sam Vinograd.

It took 137K dead Americans to get him to mask up.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Biden rips Trump as a threat to democracy: ‘The most corrupt president in modern American history’

Published

12 hours ago

on

July 11, 2020

By

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Saturday blasted President Donald Trump for corruption as the 2020 presidential race goes on despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The United States has over 3 million cases of COVID-19, and over 130,000 people have died — yet Donald Trump continues to say it will just 'fade away.' It’s unbelievable," Biden tweeted Saturday.

Biden also shared his thoughts on the president spending his day at Trump National Golf Club.

This was almost two months ago.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image