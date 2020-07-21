Is President Donald Trump preparing to pardon accused child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell?

President Donald Trump on Tuesday raised eyebrows by offering his best wishes to Ghislaine Maxwell.

“Ghislaine Maxwell is in prison and a lot of people want to know if she’s going to turn in powerful people. I know you’ve talked in the past about Prince Andrew and you’ve criticized Bill Clinton’s behavior. I’m wondering, do you feel she’s going to turn in powerful men?” Trump was asked by a reporter. “How do you see that working out?”

“I don’t know, I haven’t really been following it too much,” Trump claimed. “I just wish her well, frankly. I’ve met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach and I guess they lived in Palm Beach. But I wish her well, whatever it is. I don’t know the situation with Prince Andrew, I just don’t know. Not aware of it.”

Julie K. Brown, the Miami Herald reporter who has been widely praised for her reporting on Jeffrey Epstein, wondered on Twitter whether Trump may pardon Maxwell.

Yes, maybe there's a pardon in her future? https://t.co/65uwyI9L78 — julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) July 21, 2020

NEW: Trump wishes Maxwell well, according to reports. Just in case you thought this story had lost traction …. oy vey. https://t.co/v67b9wE9U1 — julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) July 21, 2020