Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Is the excuse really that Trump can’t process intel briefings?’: Nicolle Wallace confused over Trump’s latest Russia scandal

Published

1 min ago

on

During a segment on her MSNBC show this Wednesday, host Nicole Wallace spoke to Washington Post reporter Ashley Parker regarding reports that Russia was paying the Taliban bounties on the lives of U.S. troops in Afghanistan and President Trump’s ensuing lack of action.

Parker pointed out that it’s been reported that Trump does not read his daily briefings, which is an excuse some have utilized to suggest as a reason Trump didn’t act on the intel sooner. Parker also pointed to reporting that says Trump’s staff tries to package his daily briefings in a format that Trump is more likely to read. But according to Wallace, that’s no excuse.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Talking about whether a human can process information verbally or with pictures is how we talk about our kids,” Wallace said. “He’s the Commander in Chief — if this was a threat to U.S. troops, it shouldn’t matter if it was written in a haiku. I mean, is the defense really that he can’t process intel briefings?”

Watch the video below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

It has become clear ‘Donald Trump is a threat to national security’: Ex-director of national intelligence

Published

2 mins ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

Every day, normal presidents would meet with their intelligence staff and hear about the threats against Americans. MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace said that obviously, after 9-11, it was even more critical to understand how to protect Americans at home and abroad.

"Normal presidents start every day before they meet with people like me in the press office, they meet with people like you," Wallace said to Ben Rhodes, former Deputy National Security Advisor under President Barack Obama. "They want to know threats about Americans...and the standard isn't after the attack isn't after the attack is successful. You failed if that's when you walk into the Oval with intel. The standard is when you're strategizing how to muster the forces diplomatically, militarily, and putting the president in as part of the national security team. To me, the buried lead here is Donald Trump isn't part of protecting America's national security."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Kamala Harris: Trump calls anything that doesn’t suit him politically ‘a hoax’ including Russian bounty story

Published

37 mins ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) received a classified briefing on the Russian bounty on American soldiers in Afghanistan and while she said she can't reveal the classified information, she said that it has become clear the president is simply calling anything that doesn't suit him politically "a hoax," whether it is or not.

There are at least three soldiers' deaths that it is believed were tied to this Russian bounty that were killed in Afghanistan. Harris said that protecting those serving overseas should be the priority of all American presidents, but in the case of Trump, it is not. She said that she is "very concerned" about their lives and protecting them, whether Trump wants to or not.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

US-born woman in Canada yells at Canadian girls to ‘go back’ where they came from

Published

41 mins ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

A confrontation in a Vancouver park was caught on video and has been circulating the internet, showing an elderly lady confront two woman for picking berries off trees.

Speaking to the Daily Hive, Elika Gholizadeh says the woman approached her and her friend and confronted them for having removed branches from trees, adding that she and her friend “genuinely were not aware that there was a bylaw in place against picking at the small branches and we would have understood the woman’s concern for the environment, had she not approached us in such a condescending and rude manner.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image