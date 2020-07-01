Italy seizes Islamic State-made drugs worth one billion euros
Italian police said Wednesday they had seized a 14-tonne haul of amphetamines made by the Islamic State group in Syria, calling it the biggest seizure of such drugs in the world.
The drug, in the form of around 84 million Captagon tablets hidden inside industrial goods within containers, was worth about one billion euros ($1.12 billion), and intended to be sold on the European market “to finance terrorism,” the finance police of Naples said in a statement.
“We know that the Islamic State finances its terrorist activities mainly by trafficking drugs made in Syria which in the past few years has become the world’s largest producer of amphetamines,” the statement said.
Police said three suspect containers had arrived at the port of Salerno, just south of Naples, containing large cylindrical paper rolls for industrial use as well as industrial machinery.
Cutting open the paper rolls and metal gearwheels with chainsaws, police found them filled with tablets. Video images taken by police showed pills spilling out of the rolls and wheels as they were forced opened.
“This is the largest seizure of amphetamines in the world,” police said.
– ‘Jihad drug’ –
Captagon, a brand name, was originally for medical use but illegal versions have been dubbed “the Jihad Drug” — after being widely used by IS fighters in combat — the police said.
Citing the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Naples police said IS “makes extensive use of it in all territories over which it exerts influence and where it controls the drug trade”.
Once the plants are established, “it is easy for IS to produce large quantities also for the world market for synthetic drugs, in order to quickly accumulate substantial funding,” the statement said.
The amount of drugs seized were sufficient to satisfy the entire European market, police said, without providing a time frame.
A “consortium” of criminal groups were likely involved for the distribution of the drugs, including possibly many clans within the infamous Camorra of Naples, police said.
“The hypothesis is that during the lockdown… production and distribution of synthetic drugs in Europe has practically stopped,” the statement said.
“Many smugglers, even in consortiums, have turned to Syria where production, however, does not seem to have slowed down.”
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
President Trump is ‘near-sadistic’ in phone calls with women leaders: report
Breaking Banner
Ex-intel officials push back against ‘absurd’ claim that Trump wasn’t briefed on Russian bounty info
President Donald Trump and his administration have found themselves facing yet another Russia-related scandal — this time, over reports that the Russian government offered a bounty to Taliban fighters in Afghanistan if they would kill U.S. troops. White House officials have denied that Trump was briefed on the matter because the intelligence was “not verified,” but according to an article for CNN’s website, former intel officials are having a hard time believing that Trump was never briefed on the bounty.
COVID-19
‘Chasing the virus’: How India’s largest slum beat back a pandemic
When coronavirus claimed its first victim in India's largest slum in April, many feared the disease would turn its narrow, congested streets into a graveyard, with social distancing or contact tracing all but impossible.
But three months on, Mumbai's Dharavi offers a rare glimmer of hope with new infections shrinking, thanks to an aggressive strategy that focused on "chasing the virus, instead of waiting for disaster", according to city official Kiran Dighavkar.
The sprawling slum has long been a byword for the financial capital's bitter income disparities -- with Dharavi's estimated one million people scraping a living as factory workers or maids and chauffeurs to Mumbai's well-heeled residents.