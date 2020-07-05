Quantcast
Connect with us

‘It’s about equality, not politics’: Austrian Grand Prix driver Louis Hamilton — as six drivers refuse to take knee

Published

1 min ago

on

Lewis Hamilton insisted on Sunday his fight against racism is “about equality and not politics or promotion” after six drivers refused to join the Formula One world champion in taking a knee before the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix.

Hamilton, the only black driver in the sport, wore a Black Lives Matter t-shirt, while other drivers, who all lined up with him at the front of the grid, sported black tops saying “End racism”.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, six of the 20 drivers remained standing during the protest before the Austrian national anthem.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen had confirmed a split among drivers when they said they would not take a knee.

They were joined by Carlos Sainz of McLaren, Danil Kvyat of Alpha Tauri, Antonio Giovinazzi and his Alfa Romeo team-mate, former world champion Kimi Raikkonen.

“Today was an important day for me and all the people out there who are working for and hoping for change, for a more equal and just society,” Hamilton wrote on Instagram after the race in which he finished fourth.

“I may get criticism in the media and elsewhere, but this fight is about equality, not politics or promotion.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To me it was an emotional and poignant chapter in the progress of making F1 a more diverse and inclusive sport.”

It’s understood that Hamilton had irritated some of his rivals by suggesting they “lacked understanding” of the issues.

Hamilton had explained his views to his fellow drivers before the race, claiming that silence is “generally complicit”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No-one is perfect but if we all chip in and do our part, we can see change. I truly believe that,” the 35-year-old added in his Instagram post.

In a statement on Twitter before the race, Leclerc said: “All 20 drivers stand united with their teams against racism and prejudice, at the same time embracing the principles of diversity, equality and inclusion, supporting F1’s and FIA’s commitment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I believe that what matters are facts and behaviours in our daily life rather than formal gestures that could be seen as controversial in some countries.

“I will not take the knee but this does not mean at all that I am less committed than others in the fight against racism.”

Verstappen tweeted: “I am very committed to equality and the fight against racism.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But I believe everyone has the right to express themselves at a time and in a way that suits them. I will not take the knee today but respect and support the personal choices every driver makes.”

The Grand Prix Drivers Association (GPDA) had issued a statement on Saturday claiming the drivers were united in opposing racism, but supporting each individual in being free to choose how to express their positions.

Jean Todt, president of Formula One’s ruling body, FIA, told reporters at Spielberg, however, sport should be wary of allowing itself to be used by political influences.

“Sometimes there is a tendency to use it as a weapon and we have to be very careful of that, but I admire people who have conviction and do as much as they can,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The debate over taking a knee came as FIA pledged to give one million euros ($1.1m) to the sport’s new ‘We Race As One’ diversity foundation.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s Nevada field operative warned the Republican Party things weren’t going as well as campaign claimed

Published

9 mins ago

on

July 5, 2020

By

Things aren't going well in Nevada, said a field operative in a memo to the national Republican Party.

The Nevada Independent reported Sunday that a regional field director in the Trump campaign wrote a letter to Ronna Romney McDaniel revealing the situation on the ground.

"In 2016, Donald Trump lost Nevada by a narrow margin," Joshua Skaggs wrote. "In the 2018 midterm elections, Republicans lost ground on the democrats (sic). Based on my observations so far in the 2020 election cycle, I am concerned that President Trump and other Republicans on the ballot will not prevail in Nevada in November."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The warrant authorizing the raid on Breonna Taylor was part of a Louisville gentrification plan: lawsuit

Published

54 mins ago

on

July 5, 2020

By

Police had the man in custody that they were seeking for a narcotics investigation, but a judge still authorized a warrant for Breonna Taylor's apartment. The raid was because police said that the person they had in custody was getting mail at the Taylor apartment.

According to the Courier-Journal, however, the lawsuit against the police officers can be linked to a gentrification plan that the city of Louisville outlined to change the face of the city.

"Lawyers for Taylor's family allege in court documents filed in Jefferson Circuit Court Sunday that a police squad — named Place-Based Investigations — had misled narcotics detectives to target a home on Elliott Avenue, leading them to believe they were after some of the city's largest violent crime and drug rings," said the report.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Historian Doris Kerns Goodwin hands Trump an impossible task if he wants to win the presidency in 2020

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 5, 2020

By

Presidential historian Doris Kerns Goodwin revealed a crucial task all presidents must accomplish to get reelected, particularly in a time of crisis.

Speaking to MSNBC's Kasie Hunt on Sunday, Kerns Goodwin explained that the country faces several major issues, and most Americans are searching for a way to move forward together.

"In some ways, the triple crisis we're facing between the pandemic and economic fallout and search for racial injustice is a leader we're hoping to have the ability and skills and temperament to mobilize all the national resources to provide national direction and to bring the country together," she said. "I mean, in those other times of crisis, when I think about the Depression in World War II, what mattered and the reason it worked was that FDR understood that he had to do action, he had to move."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image