‘It’s back-to-back 9/11s’: MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace blasts Trump’s failed leadership on coronavirus pandemic

Published

1 min ago

on

Speaking to physician Dr. Kavita Patel on Friday, MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace noted that the coronavirus crisis, along with the Russian bounty scandal, the recession and increasing unemployment numbers are like a bunch of little “back-to-back 9/11s.”

Wallace, who served in the White House communications department under President George W. Bush saw 9/11 and the aftermath first hand. Under Trump’s leadership, there have been several little crises one right after another. While 9/11 killed nearly 3,000 people and nearly that many have died due to injuries and illnesses connected to 9/11, nearly 135,000 Americans have died from COVID-19.

“This is not just back-to-back 9/11s, but we haven’t had a federal leader who helps us grieve as a nation,” said Dr. Patel. “You listen to Ashley [Parker with the New York Times] talk about it is numbers, and it’s astounding. As a doctor, that’s what we do. We have to help people try to get through this and grieve. What we need to do is reset the conversation between scientists and — unfortunately because we don’t have a leader in the president — all the other leaders who are looking for direction, state leaders, city leaders, local people. Take away the politics of science and reset the dialogue. The conversation about potentially having to close down the country again, if that’s not serious enough to get everyone’s attention, then we’re doing something wrong, and clearly, by our statistics, we still are.”

See the discussion below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
