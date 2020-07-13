‘It’s conformity, bro’: Mask-hater lashes out at ‘brown-skinned sheep’ for refusing to serve him

A video that surfaced on Twitter this Sunday shows a man arguing with store employees after he was refused service for not wearing mask.
According to the person who uploaded the video, the man referred to store employees as “brown skinned sheep.”
“This man came into my father’s store and started coming at my brother for refusing him service for not wearing a mask,” wrote the person who uploaded the video. “He started being racist and called him and the rest of the employees ‘brown skinned sheep’.”
During the incident, which apparently took place in Bronx, New York, the man argues with employees and insists that wearing a mask “doesn’t work.”
“It’s not about racism, bro,” the man says at the start of the video.
“What do you mean brown skinned?” another person replies.
“You actually think that works?” the man later says about masks. “You could put a bandana on your face, it doesn’t matter what you wear … as long as you cover your face, it’s conformity, bro.”
Watch:
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.