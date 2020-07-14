‘It’s freedom of speech’: Trump defends Confederate flag — and compares it to Black Lives Matter
During an interview with CBS News’ Catherine Herridge on Tuesday, President Donald Trump was pressed on whether he stands by his remark in 2015 that the Confederate flag should only be displayed in museums.
Trump replied that he believes the flag “is freedom of speech” just like “Black Lives Matter or anything else you want to talk about.” He declined to answer the question specifically.
Watch below:
The confederate flag “is freedom of speech,” Pres. Trump says when asked whether he still believes the flag belongs in a museum. “Whether it’s confederate flags or Black Lives Matter or anything else you want to talk about. It’s freedom of speech.” pic.twitter.com/WtdESdmCSy
— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) July 14, 2020
