‘It’s freedom of speech’: Trump defends Confederate flag — and compares it to Black Lives Matter

Published

1 min ago

on

During an interview with CBS News’ Catherine Herridge on Tuesday, President Donald Trump was pressed on whether he stands by his remark in 2015 that the Confederate flag should only be displayed in museums.

Trump replied that he believes the flag “is freedom of speech” just like “Black Lives Matter or anything else you want to talk about.” He declined to answer the question specifically.

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Trump pal Ron DeSantis blasted as a ‘spoiled child’ for treating Floridians like ‘third-class citizens’

Published

16 mins ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

Local politicians in Florida had harsh words for Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis after the mayor of Hialeah was reportedly left out of a meeting on the state's COVID-19 outbreak.

"The mayor of Hialeah, the second-largest city in Miami-Dade County, said Tuesday that he was denied entry to a roundtable that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held with several city mayors to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic," the Miami Herald reported Tuesday.

"Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez said he didn’t receive an invitation, but Miami Mayor Francis Suarez informed him the roundtable was taking place. When Hernandez tried to walk in, he told the Miami Herald, a member of the governor’s staff told him he wasn’t invited and couldn’t enter," the newspaper reported.

Trump lashes out at reporter after being asked about deaths of Black people from cops

Published

24 mins ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

President Donald Trump lashed out at a CBS News reporter who asked why Black Americans are still being killed by law enforcement.

"So are white people. What a terrible question to ask," Trump replied to CBS's Catherine Herridge. "More White people, by the way. More White people."

A 2016 study showed that a disproportionate amount of people of color are killed by police, nearly three times more (2.8 percent) than Black Americans are killed by police than whites.

Trump is unraveling before our eyes — and the next four months could be particularly dangerous: Mental health experts

Published

41 mins ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

Donald Trump on Friday commuted the sentence of his crony, Roger Stone.  As Mitt Romney tweeted, "Unprecedented historic corruption: an American president commutes the sentence of a person  convicted by a jury of lying to shield that very president."

So the president of the United States takes action to help his buddy, a convicted felon, but he cannot take decisive steps to combat the coronavirus pandemic and save lives. This is an act of corruption of the highest order. And this is an example of Donald Trump's mental disorder and a stark preview of his unraveling over the next four months leading up to the November election.

