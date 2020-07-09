Here are 7 hilarious videos about wearing COVID-19 masks to send people who won’t wear them

While late-night shows are off for a Summer break, Americans are glued to TikTok and Twitter for their humor and every folks have delivered.

The latest trend is to mock fools who refuse to wear masks. While many people who refuse to wear a mask tuck their tails and sulk as they walk away, some take it to a whole new level of fury. Those precious souls are being mocked and shamed all around the world.

Here are seven videos that are hilarious or adorable that encourage wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic:

Wearing a mask is like wearing a lifejacket.

if people today were on the titanic pic.twitter.com/7Lu3zKDgQ9 — Matt Buechele (@mattbooshell) July 8, 2020

Puppies in Masks

Tiktok folks need to be in charge of public health messaging, I mean who wouldn't listen to this doggo pic.twitter.com/s4GHmhCYtb — Kevin wears a mask, you should too 😷 (@kevinforch) July 9, 2020

Furious little princess wants you to wear a mask.

Do you know how many playdates I've missed?! JUST WEAR A MASK!! @tiktok_us pic.twitter.com/iWkpjzgOhZ — Priscilla (@Priscil82754137) July 9, 2020

King George from Hamilton wants you to wear a mask

🎶So the one thing I ask: Can we maybe just all agree to wear a tiny flipping mask? 🎶 #Hamilton pic.twitter.com/5qnxxMhdhS — Adam Rifkin 🐼 (@ifindkarma) July 4, 2020

The one thing that makes it harder to breathe than a mask:

WEAR A MASK pic.twitter.com/4ULTtTd9Y7 — gengar gf (@EmmaLangevinXO) July 2, 2020

Mask Dance Party

And finally, this is what happens when you don’t wear a mask and are captured flipping out about it: