Ivanka and Jared’s Friday night news dump was because they have ‘tons of conflicts of interest’: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, have extensive conflicts of interests as they serve in the White House for President Donald Trump, according to an analysis of the ethics forms they released Friday.

“Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner earned at least $36.2 million as they served in the White House last year, reporting a boost in income from some companies they own that hold residential and commercial properties, new disclosures released Friday show. President Trump’s daughter and her husband, who both serve as top advisers to him, reported a minimum combined income that was at least $7 million higher than in 2018, when they reported making at least $29 million, according to their personal financial disclosures, which they are required to file annually,” The Washington Post reported Friday.

James Hohmann, a national political correspondent for the newspaper, provided context for the story on Twitter.

“They put this out late on a Friday night because they don’t want people to understand the extent to which they’re profiting from private business holdings, which present tons of conflicts of interest and from which they haven’t fully divested, while working in the White House,” Hohmann posted, add a bag of money emoji.

“Jared and Ivanka continue to collect huge sums from their outside businesses even as they work inside the administration. Their combined income last year ranged from $36.2 million to $157 million, based on the ranges in the disclosures,” he added in a second tweet, this time using a bag of money emoji and a stack of cash emoji.

