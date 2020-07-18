Quantcast
Jake Tapper recounts shocking story from his dad: ‘An innocent man is in prison because our systems sucks’

1 min ago

CNN anchor Jake Tapper on Saturday posted a shocking story from his father, Philadelphia pediatrician Dr. Ted Tapper.

“My dad has tried to go through all the normal channels … but he finally agreed today to let me tell you this story,” Tapper explained in the final tweet in the thread he posted to Twitter.

Trump wanted to ‘slow’ coronavirus testing — and is now trying to block testing funding from stimulus bill: report

45 mins ago

July 18, 2020

President Donald Trump falsely believes that COVID-19 testing is the cause of the spread of coronavirus, instead of a measure of reality.

"When you do testing to that extent, you’re going to find more people. You’re going to find more cases. So I said to my people slow the testing down please," Trump admitted at his controversial Tulsa campaign rally in June.

"If we didn’t do testing, we’d have no cases," he falsely claimed days later.

Stephen Miller is behind Trump’s new ‘slash-and-burn campaign’ against Joe Biden: report

1 hour ago

July 18, 2020

As President Donald Trump accuses Joe Biden of being a tool of the far left, The Washington Post reports controversial far-right White House policy advisor Stephen Miller is behind the shift in tone from the president.

On Saturday, the newspaper reported, "President Trump has launched a slash-and-burn campaign against an exaggerated caricature of his Democratic opponent, casting former vice president Joe Biden as a destroyer of basic freedoms and a threat to voter’s safety who would “let terrorists roam free” and 'abolish the American way of life.'"

Marco Rubio buried after botching tribute to John Lewis with a picture of the wrong Black lawmaker

2 hours ago

July 18, 2020

On Saturday, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) tweeted out a tribute to the late Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) — a universally beloved hero of the civil rights movement, and the last of the still-living "Big Six" civil rights marchers. He posted a picture of himself with what he apparently believed was Lewis and made it his profile picture.

There was just one problem: The congressman Rubio is talking to in the picture he tweeted out isn't John Lewis. It's Elijah Cummings, the former Baltimore congressman who chaired the House Oversight Committee and passed away last October.

[caption id="attachment_1646093" align="alignnone" width="800"] Image via Twitter.[/caption]

