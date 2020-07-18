Jake Tapper recounts shocking story from his dad: ‘An innocent man is in prison because our systems sucks’

CNN anchor Jake Tapper on Saturday posted a shocking story from his father, Philadelphia pediatrician Dr. Ted Tapper.

“My dad has tried to go through all the normal channels … but he finally agreed today to let me tell you this story,” Tapper explained in the final tweet in the thread he posted to Twitter.

Speaking of fighting injustices…. My father, Philadelphia pediatrician Dr. Ted Tapper, has been trying FOR YEARS to get justice for C.J. Rice, a former patient locked up in a PA prison since 2012 for a crime my dad is convinced he could not have committed. thread/ — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 18, 2020

3/ C.J. was in the hospital from Sept 3-11, 2011, during which time he developed pneumonia. His incision was closed with over 25 staples, most of which remained in him when my dad saw him in his office on Sept 20 2011. pic.twitter.com/vJHgvMgCl1 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 18, 2020

5/ Five days later, on Sept 25, 2011, at about 9:30 p.m., on the 1600 block of 18th Street in South Philadelphia, Ms. Latrice Johnson was trying to gather her 7 children to go home for the evening. 2 – 3 males approached them, fired upon them, and then fled. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 18, 2020

7/ The next day Phila. PD Sergeant Detective John Craig interviewed Latrice Johnson at the hospital. He presented a photo array of eight individuals, one of whom was C.J. (who had a prior misdemeanor for marijuana possession) Johnson identified C.J. as one of the shooters. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 18, 2020

9/ My dad testified as a fact witness, describing C.J.'s injuries and pneumonia. He told the court it was "extremely unlikely" C.J. could have run given his injuries. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 18, 2020

11/ To state the obvious, none of that means C.J. could run. Being able to walk or sit down doesn't mean one can flee. His lawyer should have had the hospital worker who filled out the form testify to that, but she didn't. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 18, 2020

13/ To be blunt, my dad says C.J.'s defense lawyer was inept. She, for instance, did not utilize expert testimony (of a trauma surgeon, for instance) to rebut the prosecutor's allegation that C.J. could have run. She didn't hire an outside crime scene investigator. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 18, 2020

15/ We all know eyewitness testimony is not particularly reliable. C.J.'s attorney did not bring any experts to point this out.https://t.co/WbULUp7GDt — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 18, 2020

17/ C.J. was sentenced to an aggregate term of 30 to 60 years’ incarceration. (As for Latrice Johnson's eyewitness skills, the jury found the other man she IDed, Tyler Linder, not guilty of all charges.) — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 18, 2020

