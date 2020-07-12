Quantcast
Connect with us

Jeff Sessions swings back at Trump for ‘juvenile insults’

Published

1 min ago

on

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions lashed out Saturday at President Donald Trump after his onetime ally launched another salvo ahead of the Republican Senate primary run-off on Tuesday in Alabama.Sessions, whom Trump has derided as “Mr. Magoo,” touted himself as a trusted and independent conservative.“My honor and integrity are far more important than these juvenile insults,” Sessions wrote in a reply to Trump on Twitter. “Alabama does not take orders from Washington.”Trump has blamed Sessions for failing to protect him in the Russia collusion scandal, instead endorsing former Auburn Univer…

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Jeff Sessions swings back at Trump for ‘juvenile insults’

Published

1 min ago

on

July 12, 2020

By

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions lashed out Saturday at President Donald Trump after his onetime ally launched another salvo ahead of the Republican Senate primary run-off on Tuesday in Alabama.Sessions, whom Trump has derided as “Mr. Magoo,” touted himself as a trusted and independent conservative.“My honor and integrity are far more important than these juvenile insults,” Sessions wrote in a reply to Trump on Twitter. “Alabama does not take orders from Washington.”Trump has blamed Sessions for failing to protect him in the Russia collusion scandal, instead endorsing former Auburn Univer... (more…)

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter implore Americans: ‘Please wear a mask’

Published

2 mins ago

on

July 12, 2020

By

ATLANTA — Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, are encouraging everyone to wear a mask to slow the spread of the coronavirus.In a Saturday morning Twitter post, the Carters appear in a photo wearing white masks that have The Carter Center logo.“Please wear a mask to save lives,” the photo says in a message from the couple.In March, as the coronavirus spread across America, the Carters asked the public to donate to local groups working on the front lines of the coronavirus rather than The Carter Center, Jimmy Carter’s nonprofit organization.“We all have... (more…)

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump considered selling Puerto Rico: Ex-DHS chief

Published

22 mins ago

on

July 12, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's former acting Secretary of Homeland Security says the leader of the free world considered selling Puerto Rico.

Elaine Duke, who describes herself as a lifelong Republican, spoke with The New York Times in a "wide-ranging interview" about her 14 months working for Trump.

"Among her most searing moments during the response to the hurricanes came when she heard Mr. Trump raise the possibility of 'divesting' or 'selling' Puerto Rico as the island struggled to recover," the newspaper reported.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image