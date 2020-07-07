Jeffrey Epstein accuser says cops ‘ignored’ her 1997 report about Epstein
NEW YORK — An outraged Jeffrey Epstein accuser stepped forward Monday to say authorities “ignored” her in 1997 when she claimed the millionaire lured her to a fake Victoria’s Secret audition and groped her. Speaking through tears, Alicia Arden said she was “terrified” by the encounter with Epstein in her early 20s and tried to do the right thing by reporting it. “I had always thought that when you reported something to the police, they would at least call you back,” Arden said. “I feared that he could be making appointments in other places and abusing other women like he abused me. Despite my ef…
Breaking Banner
Driver rams protesters after Indiana man survives attempted lynching
A driver struck two protesters in Indiana during a demonstration against the attempted lynching of a local civil rights activist.
Vauhxx Booker, a Bloomington human rights commissioner, was attacked by a group of white men and women July 4 while camping at nearby Lake Monroe, and protesters took to the streets to demand charges against the assailants, reported The Bloomingtonian.
COVID-19
He was supposed to be in prison less than a year. Instead, he died after catching the coronavirus.
At least 84 Texas state prisoners have died after contracting the coronavirus, including men who were serving short sentences or set to soon go home. As the death count rose, advocates unsuccessfully called on the governor and parole board for early release.
James Allen Smith was only supposed to be at a Texas prison for a matter of months, sentenced to a drug and alcohol rehabilitation program after he pled guilty to a repeat DWI offense in January.
But in May, while in a Huntsville prison where Texas Department of Criminal Justice officials halted almost all movement as inmates and employees fell ill with the new coronavirus, the 73-year-old retired teacher from Bastrop also contracted the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease. Instead of coming home to his family after completing a short program, Smith died in prison custody on June 11.
2020 Election
Trump’s obsession with wrecking Obamacare is pushing him into a political buzzsaw: report
President Donald Trump's administration has asked the Supreme Court to strike down the entire Affordable Care Act at a time when the United States is suffering from a deadly pandemic.
An Axios analysis written by Drew Altman of the Kaiser Family Foundation argues that Trump's insistence on demolishing all of Obamacare puts him at odds not just with Democratic and independent voters, but also a majority of Republican voters.