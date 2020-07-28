Quantcast
Jim Jordan torched for conspiratorial rant at Bill Barr hearing — and gets called a living ‘YouTube message board’

Published

1 min ago

on

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Tuesday went on a conspiratorial rant against former FBI officials who investigated President Donald Trump’s campaign for its contacts with Russian agents — and then got roundly mocked for sounding like a sentient “YouTube message board.”

At the start of the hearing, Jordan accused Democrats of attacking Barr for his attempts to uncovered purported “spying” on the Trump campaign by the Obama administration, and even accused former President Barack Obama of sending a “secret agent lady” to investigate former Trump campaign official George Papadopoulos.

Jordan’s rant earned him immediate scorn on Twitter — check out some reactions below.

