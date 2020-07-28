Jim Jordan torched for conspiratorial rant at Bill Barr hearing — and gets called a living ‘YouTube message board’

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Tuesday went on a conspiratorial rant against former FBI officials who investigated President Donald Trump’s campaign for its contacts with Russian agents — and then got roundly mocked for sounding like a sentient “YouTube message board.”

At the start of the hearing, Jordan accused Democrats of attacking Barr for his attempts to uncovered purported “spying” on the Trump campaign by the Obama administration, and even accused former President Barack Obama of sending a “secret agent lady” to investigate former Trump campaign official George Papadopoulos.

Jordan’s rant earned him immediate scorn on Twitter — check out some reactions below.

The only time Jim Jordan didn’t yell is when wrestlers under his care complained about being sexually assaulted by his boss. He went silent. @Jim_Jordan — NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) July 28, 2020

Jim Jordan is going to a special place in hell that has showers and lots of demons. — God (@thegoodgodabove) July 28, 2020

I just lost a bunch of brain cells watching that Jim Jordan presentation. What in the hell was that. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 28, 2020

Jim Jordan has decided to make the Willie Horton video. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) July 28, 2020

Jim Jordan's opening statement is a long stream of misleading statements and outright falsehoods, sprinkled with hyperbole and opinion, streaming from his mouth at the speed of light. Barr will speak more slowly, but if the past is any guide, he will be just as misleading. — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) July 28, 2020

Jim Jordan is what happens when you elect a YouTube message board to be a member of Congress — Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) July 28, 2020

Everybody has fought a Gym Jordan in their life. Somebody who is shouty and speaking quickly and saying nothing, but seems so seething and violent it's almost scary. The thing to remember when arguing those people in real life is the line "Nobody, not even Daddy, loves you." — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) July 28, 2020

If you don’t obsessively watch Fox national prime time, you won’t understand the random rant of Jim Jordan’s opening statement at today’s #BarrHearing. https://t.co/RxjpBfpQoO — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 28, 2020

Jim Jordan is strategically deployed to make it impossible for any sane person to sit through a hearing. — Schooley (@Rschooley) July 28, 2020

Jim Jordan is why family reunions shouldn’t have open bars. — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) July 28, 2020

