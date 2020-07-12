Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter implore Americans: ‘Please wear a mask’
ATLANTA — Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, are encouraging everyone to wear a mask to slow the spread of the coronavirus.In a Saturday morning Twitter post, the Carters appear in a photo wearing white masks that have The Carter Center logo.“Please wear a mask to save lives,” the photo says in a message from the couple.In March, as the coronavirus spread across America, the Carters asked the public to donate to local groups working on the front lines of the coronavirus rather than The Carter Center, Jimmy Carter’s nonprofit organization.“We all have…
