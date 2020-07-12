Quantcast
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter implore Americans: ‘Please wear a mask’

Published

1 min ago

on

ATLANTA — Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, are encouraging everyone to wear a mask to slow the spread of the coronavirus.In a Saturday morning Twitter post, the Carters appear in a photo wearing white masks that have The Carter Center logo.“Please wear a mask to save lives,” the photo says in a message from the couple.In March, as the coronavirus spread across America, the Carters asked the public to donate to local groups working on the front lines of the coronavirus rather than The Carter Center, Jimmy Carter’s nonprofit organization.“We all have…

Trump considered selling Puerto Rico: Ex-DHS chief

Published

20 mins ago

on

July 12, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's former acting Secretary of Homeland Security says the leader of the free world considered selling Puerto Rico.

Elaine Duke, who describes herself as a lifelong Republican, spoke with The New York Times in a "wide-ranging interview" about her 14 months working for Trump.

"Among her most searing moments during the response to the hurricanes came when she heard Mr. Trump raise the possibility of 'divesting' or 'selling' Puerto Rico as the island struggled to recover," the newspaper reported.

Trump supporter complains about being socially toxic: ‘People unfriend you’

Published

6 hours ago

on

July 11, 2020

By

Fox News anchor Jeanine Pirro on Saturday complained about being judged by the content of her character.

"People unfriend you!' Pirro complained. "They don't want you to be a -- they don't want to communicate with you."

"People I've had at my wedding don't talk -- my children's weddings actually, they don't talk to me anymore," she explained.

"It's not usually the right or the left, I mean, the intolerance is on the left," she argued.

The longtime Trump friend was harshly criticized for her complaints. Here's some of what people were saying:

Trump disappointed conservative media isn’t praising him enough for letting Roger Stone walk: report

Published

7 hours ago

on

July 11, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has been disappointed in right-wing media for not giving him more credit for pardoning longtime advisor Roger Stone.

"A senior administration official said there were serious divisions among Trump’s aides and allies over Stone’s case, with some cautioning that keeping him out of prison could be politically risky. Among those opposed was Attorney General William P. Barr, who called the prosecution 'righteous' in an interview Wednesday with ABC News, the official said, adding that those pushing Trump to show loyalty to Stone included Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who is close to the president," The Washington Post reported Saturday.

Continue Reading
 
 
