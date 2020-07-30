Quantcast
John Lewis calls for justice in posthumous op-ed: ‘You can redeem the soul of our nation’

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Thursday, The New York Times published a posthumous op-ed from the late congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis, calling on Americans to take up the call for justice, saying that “you can redeem the soul of our nation.”

“While my time here has now come to an end, I want you to know that in the last days and hours of my life you inspired me. You filled me with hope about the next chapter of the great American story when you used your power to make a difference in our society,” wrote Lewis. “That is why I had to visit Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, though I was admitted to the hospital the following day. I just had to see and feel it for myself that, after many years of silent witness, the truth is still marching on.”

“When historians pick up their pens to write the story of the 21st century, let them say that it was your generation who laid down the heavy burdens of hate at last and that peace finally triumphed over violence, aggression and war,” wrote Lewis. “So I say to you, walk with the wind, brothers and sisters, and let the spirit of peace and the power of everlasting love be your guide.”

Herman Cain dead from coronavirus: report

Published

10 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

Herman Cain has died from the coronavirus, according to Newsmax.

The 74-year-old former Republican presidential candidate was admitted to a hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on July 1, which was 10 days after he attended President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and was photographed without a mask.

“Herman Cain resonated with Americans at every level because they sensed his authenticity,” said Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy, a friend of both Trump and Cain. “He had a folksy, disarming appeal. You immediately felt his love of country and God.”

Top political editor at Fox News: Trump asking to delay election a ‘flagrant expression of his weakness’

Published

21 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

Speaking on Fox News this Thursday, network political editor Chris Stirewalt said that President Trump's recent tweet where he floats delaying the 2020 election is a sign of a weakening campaign.

Stirewalt said that while there's a good chance Trump was just trying to stir the pot, the potential delaying of an election would be "out of step" with all of Trump's predecessors, and frankly, "a flagrant expression of his current weakness."

"A person who is in a strong position would never, never make a suggestion like that," he said.

‘We will not delay the election’: GOP senator rebukes Trump for trying to derail November vote

Published

44 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

Republican Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming on Thursday knocked down President Donald Trump's proposal to "delay" the November election because of the coronavirus.

During an interview on Fox Business, host Stuart Varney asked Barrasso about the president's tweet suggesting that the election be delayed.

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???

