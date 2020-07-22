John Lewis taught us to tell uncomfortable truths
By Ryan Haygood“You have to tell the whole truth, the good and the bad, maybe some things that are uncomfortable for some people.” – John LewisIt was five years ago March when I had the privilege of joining Congressman John Lewis on a walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, for the 50th reenactment of the iconic Bloody Sunday March in 1965.After we reached the top of that bridge along with the late Rev. C.T. Vivian, the late Amelia Boynton, President Barack Obama and other civil rights leaders, Congressman Lewis led us in a moment of reflection and prayer, just as he did when h…
How not to resist Trump: Kayleigh McEnany’s anti-science comments
Media, particularly those who have made a habit of rhetorically opposing Donald Trump for the past four years, were awash last week with White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s controversial statements on reopening public schools in the middle of a pandemic. For example:“McEnany on School Reopenings: ‘The Science Should Not Stand in the Way of This’” (Washington Post, 7/16/20)“‘The Science Should Not Stand in the Way,’ McEnany Says of Reopening Schools” (New York Times, 7/16/20)“White House: ‘The Science Should Not Stand in the Way’ of Reopening Schools – as It Happened” (Guardian, 7/16/20)“’Science Should Not Stand in the Way’ of Schools Reopening, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Says” (USA Today, 7/16/20)“White House Press Secretary: ‘The Science Should Not Stand in the Way of’ Schools Fully Reopening” (NBC News, 7/16/20)“White House: ‘Science Should Not Stand in the Way’ of School Openings. Another Day, Another Astonishing Utterance From the Trump Administration on the Coronavirus” (Rolling Stone, 7/16/20)
The myriad of viral headlines suggested that this was another Orwellian outburst from the administration, along the lines of when George H. W. Bush said: “I’ll never apologize for the United States of America. Ever! I don’t care what the facts are.” But reading her full answer, or watching the video embedded in many of the reports, it becomes clear that the headlines are misrepresenting McEnany’s words. What she actually said was:
Trump has awakened a sleeping giant — and he’ll live to regret it
According to Harry Enten, Joe Biden is currently leading the presidential race by historic margins in the suburbs.
Biden is up by a 52% to 43% margin among suburban voters in the ABC News/Washington Post poll…In the average of all the polls, Biden’s ahead by more than 15 points with suburban voters. This is a historic margin, if it holds…Four years ago at this time, Trump was beating Clinton by a 45% to 35% margin in the ABC/Washington Post poll among suburban voters…
What Trump will do if he loses is the wrong question — what matters is what his supporters will do
It looks like Biden will beat Trump badly and the Republicans will suffer disastrous losses across the country in November. Although the polls have just been inching toward the Democrats, suddenly articles about what Trump might do if he loses are multiplying, here, here, and here.
Trump might declare the elections fake, go on FOX News to say he had really won, call out the National Guard, barricade himself in the Oval Office, order the Secret Service to shoot Biden on sight.