Johnny Depp trial sees video of ‘violent’ Amber Heard
Johnny Depp’s legal team played an anonymous tipster’s video at his libel trial Friday aimed at proving ex-wife Amber Heard had a violent streak and once beat up her sister.
The last-minute submission came in the third week of Depp’s lawsuit against Britain’s tabloid The Sun in London’s High Court over a 2018 story accusing him of being a “wife beater”.
The “Pirates of the Caribbeans” franchise actor, 57, says the false allegation ruined his reputation and cost him lucrative Hollywood jobs.
The Sun counters it can back up its claim by 14 cases of abuse against the 34-year-old model and actress in a three-year span leading up to Heard’s 2016 decision to file for divorce.
Depp’s lawyer, David Sherborne, interrupted planned testimony Friday and asked judge Andrew Nicol to allow him to play what he called “critical” new evidence in the case.
Nicol agreed despite the star-studded case running behind schedule on what was supposed to be its last day.
The undated video showed Amber’s sister Whitney chatting with a group of women by a pool.
“I can’t believe Amber beat your ass,” one of the women tells Whitney in the clip.
“Did you get in a fight?” she asks. A woman then appears to inspect Whitney’s cheek and arm.
“I’m not talking about that,” says Whitney.
“She really did whip your butt,” the woman insists.
“Oh we are not talking about it,” Whitney repeats.
– ‘Bad reality TV’ –
Depp’s lawyer said he received the video after Whitney denied Thursday that Heard had a temper and regularly attacked her husband.
Sherborne said the tipster understood Whitney was lying and had video proof.
The lawyer added that it proved that Whitney was tailoring her testimony to fit her sister’s own account.
“There is no denial of the fact that Ms Amber Heard beat up Whitney Heard and that there are injuries,” Depp’s lawyer said.
Depp claims that Heard attacked him regularly and he only acted out against her in self defence.
Whitney explained Friday that the video was an outtake of a “really bad reality TV show” in which the cast was trying to make “a very, very boring story more interesting”.
“We were referencing a verbal argument my sister and I had got into the night before,” she said.
Whitney added that other members of the cast were “looking for injuries that were not there”.
Both legal teams have accused the other sides’ witnesses of lying under oath.
Whitney testified Thursday that Heard only hit Depp on one documented occasion and had never been violent toward her or anyone else.
The case is due to finish after legal submissions on Tuesday.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Trump’s ‘magical thinking’ has been getting one reality check after another: conservative
After months of insisting that the Republican Party would hold a massive convention despite the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump delivered a bombshell announcement during his Thursday, July 23 White House press briefing: the Jacksonville event has been canceled. The president, Never Trump conservative Amanda Carpenter stresses in a July 24 article for The Bulwark, got a reality check. According to Carpenter (former communications director for Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and now a CNN contributor), reality is something Trump has often tried to ignore during the coronavirus pandemic — but reality is still there whether he likes it or not.
Breaking Banner
Trump mocked for misunderstanding ‘cancel culture’ – and how bills become laws
President Donald Trump is being ridiculed after posting a tweet claiming the Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee will block a provision in the $741 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that strips the names of Confederate soldiers who fought against the United States in the Civil War from U.S. military bases. Trump, who is waging a racist battle to win re-election vehemently opposes removing their names.
The president is also getting some well-deserved ribbing for trying to jump on the bandwagon of conservative attacks on what they call "cancel culture," without understanding what it actually means.
Breaking Banner
Rudy Giuliani’s Ukrainian henchmen are still trying to smear Joe Biden — but their campaign is flailing
Rudy Giuliani's schemes to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden in Ukraine led to President Donald Trump's impeachment -- but it looks like the attempted smear campaign against the presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee is still operational.
BuzzFeed News reports that Ukrainian Giuliani henchman Andriy Telizhenko is still vowing to spill dirt on Biden ahead of the 2020 presidential election, although whether it gets taken seriously outside of the circle of Trump loyalists remains in question.