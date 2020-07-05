Quantcast
Connect with us

Joni Ernst downplays slavery on CNN: ‘We do have blemishes’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) on Sunday both acknowledged and downplayed America’s racist history by saying that the country had “blemishes” in its past.

During an interview on CNN, Ernst was asked if she was comfortable with President Donald Trump’s rhetoric on monuments that celebrate Confederate history and the legacy of slavery.

“I truly do believe that we live in the greatest nation on the face of the planet,” Ernst opined. “And we do have blemishes in our history. And we need to come together and have some hard discussions about our past.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“But the great thing about this nation is that we can learn from those blemishes, learn from those hard times in the past,” she added, “and continue to evolve and a continually blessed nation. And again, we do live in the greatest nation on the face of the planet. And I hope that others understand that.”

Watch the video below from CNN.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump is resorting to ‘apocalyptic language’ to salvage his re-election — but it’s not working: report

Published

7 mins ago

on

July 5, 2020

By

According to a report from the New York Times, Donald Trump's team believes the divisive language used by the president during his two July 4th weekend speeches is the key to his re-election despite polling that shows his harsh rhetoric is likely turning off voters he needs in November.

The report, by Maggie Haberman and Annie Karni, characterized Trump's language on Friday at Mt. Rushmore as "apocalyptic" and that is the tone some members of Trump's team think will be a winner since he can no longer run on the economy which has been crippled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

CBS host reveals Trump has blocked Dr. Fauci interviews for ‘last three months’

Published

36 mins ago

on

July 5, 2020

By

CBS host Margaret Brennan revealed on Sunday that President Donald Trump's administration has refused to allow Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government's top infectious disease expert, to appear on the network for three months.

Brennan made the remarks during Sunday's Face the Nation program.

"It may be the most sobering morning after the Forth of July in America's history," Brennan said, noting that there had been more than 50,000 new COVID-19 cases per day in the United States for the past four days.

"We're committed to bringing you facts about the virus," she added, "and the most knowledgable guests that we can."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

White Walmart customer caught on video pushing ‘thug’ employee because his pants are ‘too low’

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 5, 2020

By

A confrontation between a white man and a Walmart employee was recently caught on video.

The incident was said to have occurred at a Walmart in Arden, NC.

"A man screaming at an employee because his pants are too," Mat Weber, who recorded the video, wrote in a post on social media. "The same man telling this young AMERICAN to 'go back to his country.'"

Weber recalled hearing the man say the employee's pants were "too low" before the man's shopping partner referred to the staffer as a "thug."

Video shows a confrontation between the two men briefly becoming physical before they both were urged to walk away.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image