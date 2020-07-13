Judge Amy Berman Jackson orders review of Trump commutation of Roger Stone’s sentence

A federal judge on Monday ordered the Trump administration to turn over President Donald Trump’s order commuting the sentence of longtime friend Roger Stone.

According to reports, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson has questions about whether Trump commuted Stone’s parole along with his prison sentence.

“Judge Amy Berman Jackson wants to see Roger Stone’s commutation paperwork, after questions have arisen about whether President Trump’s clemency covers only Stone’s prison time or also his probation,” CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz explained. “US Probation Office has raised questions about the commutation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

!!! Judge Amy Berman Jackson wants to see Roger Stone's commutation paperwork, after questions have arisen about whether President Trump's clemency covers only Stone's prison time or also his probation. US Probation Office has raised questions about the commutation @kpolantz — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) July 13, 2020