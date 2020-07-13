Quantcast
Judge Amy Berman Jackson orders review of Trump commutation of Roger Stone’s sentence

8 mins ago

A federal judge on Monday ordered the Trump administration to turn over President Donald Trump’s order commuting the sentence of longtime friend Roger Stone.

According to reports, U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson has questions about whether Trump commuted Stone’s parole along with his prison sentence.

“Judge Amy Berman Jackson wants to see Roger Stone’s commutation paperwork, after questions have arisen about whether President Trump’s clemency covers only Stone’s prison time or also his probation,” CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz explained. “US Probation Office has raised questions about the commutation.”

WATCH: Pro-Trump radio host fired after racist tirade against construction crew for speaking Spanish

7 mins ago

July 13, 2020

New Hampshire pro-Trump radio host Dianna Ploss has been fired after she filmed herself harassing and berating a construction crew for speaking Spanish to one another.

According to the Daily Mail, Ploss was headed to work on July 10 when she passed by a construction crew and overheard a white worker speaking Spanish to his co-workers.

"Are you speaking English? It's America. English. English. English," she says to the workers.

Republican senator says GOP will win because voters ‘remember how good their lives were back in February’

13 mins ago

July 13, 2020

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) on Monday expressed confidence that Americans will vote to elect Republicans this fall, as long as they don't think about their present circumstances.

According to Huffington Post reporter Igor Bobic, Tillis told the North Carolina Republican Party's virtual convention this week that American voters would back the GOP because they'd fondly remember how well the economy was doing before the COVID-19 pandemic crashed the economy, led to double-digit unemployment, and killed more than 135,000 Americans in just four months.

