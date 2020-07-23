Quantcast
Judge finds DOJ sending Michael Cohen back to prison was ‘retaliation’ and attempt to block his anti-Trump book

6 mins ago

A federal judge has just ruled against the Dept. of Justice, finding the DOJ returning former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen back to prison was “retaliation,” an attempt to violate his First Amendment rights, and block the publication of his anti-Trump book.

Cohen refused to sign a statement promising he would not publish his book until he had served his entire prison term, and would not talk to the press.

“I make the finding that the purpose of transferring Mr. Cohen from home confinement to jail is retaliatory, and it’s retaliatory because of his desire to exercise his First Amendment rights to publish a book,” Senior United States District Judge Alvin Hellerstein of the Southern District of New York said.

Judge Hellerstein said in his 21 years hew has never seen such a clause in a release agreement.

Hellerstein ordered Michael Cohen released from jail and into home confinement by 2 PM Friday.

12-year-old girl gets hit and knocked to the ground as men yelling ‘All Lives Matter’ confront BLM marchers

3 mins ago

July 23, 2020

Anti-racism protests in New York's Hudson Valley have so far for the most part been peaceful, but all that changed on July 18 when Black Lives Matter protesters came head-to-head with a contingent of counter protesters.

BLM protesters were on one side and Blue Lives Matter protesters were on the other, sparking a confrontation that "appeared to be racial in nature rather than a difference of opinion toward law enforcement," according to the The Poughkeepsie Journal. Other reports say there were signs, flags, spitting, yelling and name calling — including the “N-word.”

The View’s Meghan McCain lashes out at Mary Trump over tell-all book: ‘People say you’re just trying to make money’

10 mins ago

July 23, 2020

"The View's" Meghan McCain lashed out at Mary Trump on Thursday during her interview, saying that she hates tell-all books by family members because she's had them written about her and they were all lies. As a result, McCain attacked Trump, saying people think she's "just trying to make money."

"Well, you're entirely entitled to your opinion," Trump said calmly. "I think if you read the book, you see that I bring to the story my very deep experience within the family. I'm not some stranger writing it. I'm his niece."

Judge orders deposition against Alan Dershowitz by Jeffrey Epstein victim to be unsealed today

15 mins ago

July 23, 2020

A judge has ordered the unsealing of testimony given by Jeffrey Esptein victim Virginia Guiffre that implicates Trump-defending attorney Alan Dershowitz.

According to Miami Herald reporter Julie Brown, Judge Loretta Preska, the Senior United States District Judge of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, has begun the process of "unsealing documents in the defamation case of Ghislaine Maxwell" that will include "the deposition of Virginia Guiffre that includes allegations against Alan Dershowitz."

