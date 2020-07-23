Judge finds DOJ sending Michael Cohen back to prison was ‘retaliation’ and attempt to block his anti-Trump book

A federal judge has just ruled against the Dept. of Justice, finding the DOJ returning former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen back to prison was “retaliation,” an attempt to violate his First Amendment rights, and block the publication of his anti-Trump book.

President Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen was retaliated against by the Trump administration when he was sent back to prison because he’s writing a book, Judge Hellerstein rules. Cohen will be released from FCI-Otisville and returned to home confinement. — Aaron Katersky (@AaronKatersky) July 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Cohen refused to sign a statement promising he would not publish his book until he had served his entire prison term, and would not talk to the press.

“I make the finding that the purpose of transferring Mr. Cohen from home confinement to jail is retaliatory, and it’s retaliatory because of his desire to exercise his First Amendment rights to publish a book,” Senior United States District Judge Alvin Hellerstein of the Southern District of New York said.

Judge Hellerstein said in his 21 years hew has never seen such a clause in a release agreement.

Hellerstein ordered Michael Cohen released from jail and into home confinement by 2 PM Friday.