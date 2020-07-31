Judge rips into Ghislaine Maxwell as sealed Epstein documents begin to emerge
MIAMI — A much-anticipated batch of newly unsealed documents from a settled defamation suit began trickling out Thursday night over the objections of Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite accused of sex trafficking and alleged to be the madam of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. In a 2015 e-mail Epstein advised Maxwell to return to the high-society world the two had inhabited without any shame. “You have done nothing wrong and i would urge you to start acting like it,” Epstein wrote. “(G)o outside, head high, not as an escaping convict. go to parties. deal with it.”Maxwell, awaiting trial …
Breaking Banner
‘Why are we even talking about this?’ Pelosi tells CNN that Trump’s latest attack on Obama is not even worth responding to
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Friday refused to comment on President Donald Trump's recent attacks on former President Barack Obama.
In the wake of Obama's eulogy for Rep. John Lewis of Georgia, in which he criticized Trump without mentioning his name, Trump said that Obama "did a bad job for minorities" and that he "did much more for minorities" than his predecessor.
CNN's Brianna Keilar asked Pelosi to respond to the remarks.
Power from an artificial sun: Fusion reactor project aims to provide clean energy
The assembly of the ITER fusion reactor began in the south of France this week in what has been called the biggest science project in human history. It is hoped the reactor will be able to produce clean energy using the same process that fuels the sun.
ITER (International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor) is an international project that hopes to create clean energy from hydrogen fusion, the same process that occurs naturally in the heart of the sun.
Fusion will be obtained through a mixture of two hydrogen isotopes, heated to a temperature of around 150 million degrees.
2020 Election
Trump rattles the political world as he puts the whole establishment of government at risk
President Donald Trump is in a tight spot, behind in national polls and barely ahead in Texas, where no Democrat has won a presidential race since 1976. When he said the other day that “nobody likes me,” nobody disagreed with him.
His situation sets the environment for Republicans and Democrats up and down the November ballot in Texas. If the Republican president does well, that’s probably to the benefit of other Republicans on the ballot, even if the state doesn’t have straight-ticket voting anymore. If he does poorly, it could spell a good day for the Democrats. And in an election where a half dozen seats in Congress and the Republican majority in the Texas House are at stake, the top candidate’s performance is critical.\