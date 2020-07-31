Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital: ’She is home and doing well’
Liberal Supreme Court watchers breathed a sign of relief on Friday after receiving good news about the health of a progressive titan on the court.
“Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was discharged from a New York City hospital on Friday after her latest medical procedure,” CNN reported Friday, citing the court.
“She is home and doing well,” a statement read.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from the hospital after latest medical procedure https://t.co/OhrvF6BDQg
— Vaughn Sterling (@vplus) July 31, 2020
