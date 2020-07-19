Quantcast
Kanye West attacks Harriet Tubman at first presidential rally: ‘She never actually freed the slaves’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Kanye West’s first campaign rally in South Carolina was as startling as one would assume. West, a friend of President Donald Trump, appears to be attempting to fracture the Black vote away from former Vice President Joe Biden, who leads Trump in votes from people of color.

But among the things that West said during his rally was attacking the memory of Harriet Tubman, saying that she never actually freed the slaves during the abolitionist movement.

“Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slave, she just had the slaves go work for other white people,” he told the crowd while wearing. bullet proof vest.

West also had people removed from his rally for whispering, saying that he demanded “order.”

See the video below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
