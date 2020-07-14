Quantcast
Kanye West’s running mate is a ‘biblical life coach’ with bizarre ideas about mental illness: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

Rapper Kanye West has attracted national attention for his announcement to run for president under a third party he calls the “Birthday Party” — a difficult feat, considering that he hasn’t registered with the Federal Election Commission and deadline to file has approached or already passed in 13 states.

According to Vanity Fair, West’s chosen running mate is Michelle Tidball, a self-described “biblical life coach” from Cody, Wyoming who lives near to West’s home.

“In a June 2017 audio clip obtained by TMZ, which has since been removed from her yarash.org website, Tidball — who claims to have ‘various degrees in mental health and criminal justice’ — says that the way to treat mental illness is by doing chores,” wrote Emily Kirkpatrick. “‘If you would get up every day and make your bed and do your dishes, you would be better,’ she says, noting that in her 10 years of working with the mentally ill, none of them made their beds or did their dishes.”

West himself revealed in 2018 that he was diagnosed with a “mental condition” at age 39, saying that, “It’s not a disability, it’s a superpower.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Missouri school district forces parents to sign COVID-19 ‘death’ waiver for children

Published

12 mins ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

A school district in Missouri is requiring parents to sign a waiver in case children become infected with COVID-19 and die.

The "waiver of liability" from Hazelwood School District was shared on Tuesday by attorney Natasha Scruggs.

"I feel sick reading it," Scruggs said.

The document asks parents to acknowledge that COVID-19 is a public health crisis and to relinquish their rights to hold the district responsible even if a student's death is "caused by the negligence of carelessness" of school staff.

The waiver states:

The undersigned agrees to release, discharge, hold harmless and indemnify the Hazelwood School District, it's agents, employees, officers, Board of Education members, insurers and others acting on the District's behalf (the Releasees) of and from any and all claims, demands, causes of action and/or legal liabilities for injuries to or death of my child occurring during, or resulting from, or participation in the above-mentioned program or activity and related in any way to COVID-19, even if the cause, damages or injuries are alleged to be the fault of or alleged to be caused by the negligence of carelessness of the Releasees.

2020 Election

Conservative warns of liberal ‘bloody rampage’ if Trump wins and ‘FEMA camps and guillotines’ if he loses in November

Published

30 mins ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

Writing that "It’s fairly certain that armed conflict is inevitable" the founder of Conservative Firing Line predicted violence from liberals and "Leftists'" no matter how November's election pans out for Donald Trump.

According to freelance journalist Joe Newby, there will be no middle ground if the president wins or loses re-election and conservatives should prepare for a coming "bloody civil war" that will lead to fighting in the streets, if the president hangs on, or retribution against Trump supporters should he lose.

Cop threatened to shoot protesters if they came to his door — now he’s charged with killing a fellow officer who knocked

Published

33 mins ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

An Arkansas police officer who threatened to "shoot through the door" at protesters who come to his home has been charged with shooting and killing a fellow cop who knocked on door, KIRO7 reports.

Calvin Nicholas “Nick” Salyers, 33, killed 36-year-old Scott Hutton, who was shot through Salyers’ front door last month.

The day after the shooting, the Alexander Police Department said it was accidental, even saying Hutton died in the line of duty on a GoFundMe page set up for his widow.

