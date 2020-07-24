Kayleigh McEnany and Kellyanne Conway called out as ‘Ministers of Propaganda’ in new ad against Trump

Bestselling author Don Winslow on Friday released a new video against President Donald Trump and his supporters.

The video calls out press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway as “ministers of propaganda” for their comments on the coronavirus pandemic.

The video also blasts Dr. Deborah Birx.

“You have corrupted everything you’ve touched since becoming president,” the narrator says, speaking directly to the president. “You have been documented lying over 20,000 times.

“On November 3rd, Amera admits its greatest mistake,” the narrator continues. “On November 3rd, America evicts the most disgusting family ever to live in the White House.”

“On November 3rd, America fires Donald Trump.

My new video: #AmericasGreatestMistake We need 10,000 retweets in two hours. Please remember you can retweet twice. pic.twitter.com/FGgIOcdef1 — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) July 25, 2020

Hey @Twitter and @jack My video #AmericasGreatestMistake has 3x the amount of tweets as the next highest topic so why is only trending at #4? Stop suppressing my videos. There is no bad language, no nudity and no violence.

And everything is 100% accurate. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) July 25, 2020