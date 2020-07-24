Quantcast
Kayleigh McEnany and Kellyanne Conway called out as 'Ministers of Propaganda' in new ad against Trump

July 24, 2020

Bestselling author Don Winslow on Friday released a new video against President Donald Trump and his supporters.

The video calls out press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway as “ministers of propaganda” for their comments on the coronavirus pandemic.

The video also blasts Dr. Deborah Birx.

“You have corrupted everything you’ve touched since becoming president,” the narrator says, speaking directly to the president. “You have been documented lying over 20,000 times.

“On November 3rd, Amera admits its greatest mistake,” the narrator continues. “On November 3rd, America evicts the most disgusting family ever to live in the White House.”

“On November 3rd, America fires Donald Trump.

2020 Election

The 'chaotic unraveling' of Trump's RNC convention detailed in major new Washington Post report

July 24, 2020

July 24, 2020

President Donald Trump's canceling of his RNC Convention nomination acceptance speech in Jacksonville was detailed in a new Washington Post report by Michael Scherer, Josh Dawsey andAnnie Linskey.

"For months, President Trump insisted on packed crowds at his nominating convention," the newspaper explained. "But behind the scenes, advisers were scrambling to plan a massive muti-day event amid a pandemic. They asked the federal government to provide protective equipment, lined up labs to test thousands of attendees each day, and shifted from an indoor arena in Charlotte to one in Jacksonville, Fla., and then again to a covered practice field used by an NFL franchise nearby."

28 mins ago

July 24, 2020

2020 Election

Trump ridiculed for pushing dubious poll numbers while departing for his NJ golf resort: 'Who is he kidding?'

July 24, 2020

July 24, 2020

President Donald Trump bragged about his support among Republicans after departing the White House on Friday to spend the weekend at his Bedminster resort in New Jersey.

Without offering a source, Trump claimed he still has 96% support from Republicans, even as public polls have documented a decline in support as coronavirus pummels the country.

Here's some of what people were saying about Trump's claim:

https://twitter.com/itsJeffTiedrich/status/1286798257788772352

You don’t even have 96% approval in your own family.

