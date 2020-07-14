Kayleigh McEnany busted for blatant falsehood about Trump officials undermining Dr. Fauci

Trump White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday insisted that no one in the Trump administration is trying to undermine Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

During a press briefing with reporters, McEnany shot down reports that Trump officials were circulating an opposition research file on Fauci, or that the president himself was displeased with the nation’s top infectious disease expert.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The notion that there’s opposition research and that there’s Fauci-versus-the-president, it couldn’t be further from the truth,” she said.

However, ABC News reporter Jon Karl found that Dan Scavino, Jr., the White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications, shared an anti-Fauci cartoon on his Facebook page just hours before McEnany denied there was any effort to attack him.

“If I’m going to disagree with a colleague, such as yourself, it’s done publicly — and not cowardly, behind journalists with leaks,” Scavino wrote, in a note addressing Fauci that accompanied the cartoon. “See you tomorrow!”

See the cartoon below.

“And to the notion that there’s opposition research and that there’s Fauci versus the President, it couldn’t be further from the truth.“ – @PressSec 7/13/20 A short while later, the Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications posted this: pic.twitter.com/hq5LMiRbZy — jonkarl (@jonkarl) July 14, 2020