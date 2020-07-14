Quantcast
Connect with us

Kayleigh McEnany busted for blatant falsehood about Trump officials undermining Dr. Fauci

Published

46 mins ago

on

Trump White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday insisted that no one in the Trump administration is trying to undermine Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

During a press briefing with reporters, McEnany shot down reports that Trump officials were circulating an opposition research file on Fauci, or that the president himself was displeased with the nation’s top infectious disease expert.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The notion that there’s opposition research and that there’s Fauci-versus-the-president, it couldn’t be further from the truth,” she said.

However, ABC News reporter Jon Karl found that Dan Scavino, Jr., the White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications, shared an anti-Fauci cartoon on his Facebook page just hours before McEnany denied there was any effort to attack him.

“If I’m going to disagree with a colleague, such as yourself, it’s done publicly — and not cowardly, behind journalists with leaks,” Scavino wrote, in a note addressing Fauci that accompanied the cartoon. “See you tomorrow!”

See the cartoon below.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump-loving Arizona governor decries ‘smear attack’ after he’s caught on camera at party with no masks

Published

6 mins ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is accusing the media of launching a "smear attack" against him after a photographer caught him at a party in which seemingly no attendees either wore masks or adhered to social distancing guidelines.

The Arizona Republic reports that the photo, which was posted on Twitter Sunday night, "shows Ducey standing by several other people at what appears to be a backyard event, chatting near a pool and cocktail tables decorated with red and white runners."

The governor's office says that the photo is part of a "smear attack," and notes that it was taken at a June 6th graduation party, which occurred before COVID-19 cases had really erupted in the state.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Clueless’ Ivanka Trump shredded for suggesting out-of-work Americans just ‘find something new’

Published

20 mins ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

The White House is backing an ad campaign intended to encourage out-of-work Americans to just "find something new" -- and it's got Ivanka Trump's fingerprints all over it.

The campaign came out of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, which was created by President Donald Trump in 2018 and co-chaired by his eldest daughter along with Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

“There has never been a more critical time for Americans of all ages and backgrounds to be aware of the multiple pathways to career success and gain the vocational training and skills they need to fill jobs in a changing economy,” Ivanka Trump said in announcing the campaign.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Kanye West’s running mate is a ‘biblical life coach’ with bizarre ideas about mental illness: report

Published

41 mins ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

Rapper Kanye West has attracted national attention for his announcement to run for president under a third party he calls the "Birthday Party" — a difficult feat, considering that he hasn't registered with the Federal Election Commission and deadline to file has approached or already passed in 13 states.

According to Vanity Fair, West's chosen running mate is Michelle Tidball, a self-described "biblical life coach" from Cody, Wyoming who lives near to West's home.

Continue Reading
 
 