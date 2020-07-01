Quantcast
Kayleigh McEnany disagrees Trump should have to denounce ‘white power’ video he retweeted

Published

1 min ago

on

At Wednesday’s White House briefing, a reporter asked Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany why President Donald Trump has not denounced the video he retweeted of his supporters in The Villages chanting “White power!” McEnany flatly disagreed the president had anything to denounce, arguing that deleting the video was sufficient.

“Why hasn’t the president denounced the ‘white power’ video he tweeted?” asked the reporter.

“The president took down that video,” said McEnany. “That deletion speaks strongly.”

“But why hasn’t he denounced it?”

“He deleted it,” repeated McEnany. “The deletion speaks for itself.”

Watch below:

‘We’re aware that there are embers’: Kayleigh McEnany downplays growing COVID-19 outbreaks

Published

8 mins ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

At Wednesday's White House briefing, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tried to downplay the new wave of coronavirus cases when asked to defend President Donald Trump's latest comment that the virus will soon "disappear."

"We're aware that there are embers in the country, we're aware that there are places with rising cases," said McEnany. "We're continually assessing that. But one thing I would note is just that when you do test for people, you do identify more cases."

Contrary to McEnany's suggestion that the blame lies partly on increased testing, positivity rates per test are rising, and hospitalizations are rising, both of which indicate a serious rise in total cases rather than reporting.

‘Is the excuse really that Trump can’t process intel briefings?’: Nicolle Wallace confused over Trump’s latest Russia scandal

Published

9 mins ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

During a segment on her MSNBC show this Wednesday, host Nicole Wallace spoke to Washington Post reporter Ashley Parker regarding reports that Russia was paying the Taliban bounties on the lives of U.S. troops in Afghanistan and President Trump's ensuing lack of action.

Parker pointed out that it's been reported that Trump does not read his daily briefings, which is an excuse some have utilized to suggest as a reason Trump didn't act on the intel sooner. Parker also pointed to reporting that says Trump's staff tries to package his daily briefings in a format that Trump is more likely to read. But according to Wallace, that's no excuse.

It has become clear ‘Donald Trump is a threat to national security’: Ex-director of national intelligence

Published

11 mins ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

Every day, normal presidents would meet with their intelligence staff and hear about the threats against Americans. MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace said that obviously, after 9-11, it was even more critical to understand how to protect Americans at home and abroad.

"Normal presidents start every day before they meet with people like me in the press office, they meet with people like you," Wallace said to Ben Rhodes, former Deputy National Security Advisor under President Barack Obama. "They want to know threats about Americans...and the standard isn't after the attack isn't after the attack is successful. You failed if that's when you walk into the Oval with intel. The standard is when you're strategizing how to muster the forces diplomatically, militarily, and putting the president in as part of the national security team. To me, the buried lead here is Donald Trump isn't part of protecting America's national security."

