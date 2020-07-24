Kayleigh McEnany ‘fact-checked by some animated puppies’ after lying about Paw Patrol

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was fact-checked by an animated children’s show on Friday.

During her White House briefing, McEnany said President Donald Trump “is also appalled by cancel culture, and cancel culture specifically as it pertains to cops. We saw a few weeks ago that PAW Patrol, a cartoon show about cops, was canceled. The show Cops was canceled. Live PD was canceled. Lego halted the sales of their Lego City police station.”

Apparently sales of Lego have not been halted (https://t.co/0LmryKSgfp) and Paw Patrol has not been canceled (https://t.co/mhIA3Tlmtu), FYI. — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 24, 2020

However, the Nickelodeon show has not been canceled, as the show posted on Twitter:

No need to worry. PAW Patrol is not canceled. — PAW Patrol (@pawpatrol) July 24, 2020

Here’s some of what people were saying about the fact-check:

Nickelodeon corrects @PressSec, who said earlier from the White House lectern that Paw Patrol had been canceled. https://t.co/rcAdacaK15 — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) July 24, 2020

Kaleigh McEneny being called a liar by Paw Patrol is so 2020. https://t.co/S0JaRl7IU0 — LiA (@LibsInAmerica) July 24, 2020

The Trump administration being called out by Paw Patrol is peak 2020 https://t.co/NwZfCulxMm — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) July 24, 2020

When cartoon dogs have to fact check the White House. https://t.co/fztXXBsSmM — JoeMyGod (@JoeMyGod) July 24, 2020

When the White House Press Secretary has to be fact checked by a Nickelodeon children’s show about talking canine first responders. https://t.co/dz08asjRWF — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) July 24, 2020

In case you were worried that things might be less stupid. https://t.co/zfIGhQzYYc — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) July 24, 2020

Love to know the back story on what White House staffer told Kayleigh McEnany to say that Paw Patrol had been canceled as part of the post-George Floyd reaction. https://t.co/Bs5YGhJI9d — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) July 24, 2020

kayleigh mcenany being fact-checked by some animated puppies over here https://t.co/V2jkj2yRER — David Mack (@davidmackau) July 24, 2020

Imagine being so shit at government you get corrected by a cartoon dog https://t.co/ensrFfc3aN — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 24, 2020

It is beyond insane that PAW PATROL, of all things, had to release a statement correcting the White House Press Secretary. https://t.co/y3emfajnp3 — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) July 24, 2020

No lie too small for this White House. https://t.co/KoFW4QrXkL — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 24, 2020

BIDEN 2020: My Press Secretary Won’t Need to Be Fact-Checked by Cartoon Dog Social Media. https://t.co/A6MzHvDLib — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) July 24, 2020

Did anyone have Paw Patrol fact checking the White House on their 2020 list? https://t.co/CMjnOl5kzA — James LaPorta (@JimLaPorta) July 24, 2020

The sad part is that someone in the White House wrote up this random piece of misinformation for the press secretary to read from her binder…..but no one thought to check whether Trump had raised Taliban bounties or election interference with Putin ("I was not on that call.") https://t.co/kiVRF7OVXW — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) July 24, 2020