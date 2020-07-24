Quantcast
Connect with us

Kayleigh McEnany ‘fact-checked by some animated puppies’ after lying about Paw Patrol

Published

1 min ago

on

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was fact-checked by an animated children’s show on Friday.

During her White House briefing, McEnany said President Donald Trump “is also appalled by cancel culture, and cancel culture specifically as it pertains to cops. We saw a few weeks ago that PAW Patrol, a cartoon show about cops, was canceled. The show Cops was canceled. Live PD was canceled. Lego halted the sales of their Lego City police station.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Nickelodeon show has not been canceled, as the show posted on Twitter:

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s some of what people were saying about the fact-check:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

The eviction ban is running out — and some landlords are gearing up to kick out renters

Published

17 mins ago

on

July 24, 2020

By

As tenants across Florida lost their jobs and incomes during the coronavirus pandemic, executives at Axiom Realty Partners LLC, whose portfolio includes at least nine apartment buildings throughout the Southeast, applied pressure on some tenants to either pay rent or move out.

One Axiom tenant, who asked that her name not be used for fear of retribution from her landlord, told ProPublica that she fell behind on rent in early April when her 4-year-old’s day care closed because of the pandemic.

She was forced to leave her job at a staffing firm to take care of the child, who has severe autism. She relied on $275 per week in state unemployment benefits to support herself and her two young children, but money was still tight. She hasn’t met the eligibility requirements for an additional $600 per week in federal assistance.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump hates looking like a loser — right now he looks like one of the biggest losers in U.S. history: op-ed

Published

27 mins ago

on

July 24, 2020

By

Writing in the Washington Post this Friday, columnist Henry Olsen says that although President Trump recently canceled his scheduled convention acceptance speech in Jacksonville, Florida, due to the states continued coronavirus spread, the move nevertheless reflects a Trump pattern of "belatedly recognizing that fighting the coronavirus is Americans’ top priority."

"Trump has, unfortunately, long resisted this notion," Olsen writes. "Throughout March and April, he veered between prioritizing fighting the virus and displaying a barely concealed desire to see this fight quickly put behind him. As the novel coronavirus’s spread slowed, he shifted to show support for a quick reopening to turbocharge the economy. He never adopted the views of some extremists such as Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R), who said he was willing to risk older people’s lives to keep the economy open. But that’s what millions of older people thought Trump believed as he played down their real fears and emphasized getting back to business."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Mary Trump brilliantly shuts down Meghan McCain’s accusation that she’s attacking the president to get rich

Published

52 mins ago

on

July 24, 2020

By

Conservative Republican activist Meghan McCain, co-host of ABC’s “The View,” is no fan of President Donald Trump, who she continues to hold in very low regard because of all the derogatory things he said about her late father, Sen. John McCain of Arizona. But when the president’s niece, Mary Trump, appeared on “The View” this week, McCain was critical of her new tell-all book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” — which is the top-selling book on Amazon and sold 1.35 million copies during its first week, according to publisher Simon & Schuster.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image