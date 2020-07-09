Kayleigh McEnany has railed against recipients of government assistance — but her parents received $1-2 million in PPP loans: report

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has been highly critical of Americans who receive any type of government assistance and isn’t shy about expressing her disdain for “welfare recipients.” But McEnany’s parents, according to data released by the Small Business Administration earlier this week, received millions of dollars in loans from the Paycheck Protection Program.
McEnany’s parents, Michael and Leanne McEnany, own a commercial roofing company in Tampa, Florida called McEnany Roofing. The amount of the loans they received under the PPP, journalist Eric Levai reports in the Daily Dot, was somewhere between $1 million and $2 million. But Levai notes, “Because the SBA will not release loan details, the exact figure could not be determined.”
In March, Congress established the PPP as part of the CARES Act of 2020. The PPP was designed to help businesses that are suffering financial hardship because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Levai reports, “McEnany Roofing appears to employ close to 30 people in its corporate offices, according to its website, and the number of total employees could not be determined. According to the loan data, McEnany Roofing said it employs 141 people.”
In April, however, Kayleigh McEnany said that the PPP was designed to help businesses with ten employees or less.
