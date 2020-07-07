Quantcast
Kayleigh McEnany on Trump niece’s tell-all: ‘Have yet to see the book, but it is a book of falsehoods’

Published

3 mins ago

on

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Tuesday said that President Donald Trump’s niece had published a “book of falsehoods.”

While speaking to reporters, McEnany dismissed Mary Trump’s tell-all book, which alleges that the president may have a learning disability and that he cheated on his SAT exams.

“Have yet to see the book, but it is a book of falsehoods,” McEnany said. “It’s a book of falsehoods and that’s about it.”

2020 Election

2020 Election

Trump supporters lose it as their grievance-spouting Mad King spirals down the drain

Published

33 mins ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

Normally, I wouldn't be at all concerned about a professional tabloid weirdo like Kanye West running for president. Today, however, I'm actually quite concerned, and not because I think Kanye is likely to win or even fumble his way onto enough ballots to make a dent. He won't. For now.

This article was originally published at Salon

The problem with Kanye or other political hobbyists running for president is that it further erodes the already threadbare integrity of our presidential politics, making it increasingly acceptable for other famous-for-being-famous nincompoops to run, and perhaps win. The last four years have illustrated how profoundly dangerous that can be.

2020 Election

‘You do what you do’: Trump says flying the Confederate flag is ‘freedom of speech’

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

President Donald Trump argued on Tuesday that NASCAR fans should be able to bring their Confederate flags to races even though the organization has banned the symbol.

In an interview, NexStarDC's Jessi Turnure asked the president about a recent tweet that appeared to be critical of NASCAR's decision to ban the Confederate flag.

"I was just talking about the fact that that NASCAR chose to go a certain way and that's going to be up to them," Trump explained. "That is up to them. I'm very friendly with NASCAR. I know the people there. I know drivers. I know a lot of them."

"But I view it as freedom of speech," he added. "It's freedom of speech. You do what you do. It's freedom of speech. And NASCAR can do whatever they want and they've chosen to go a certain way and other people chose to go a different route. But it's freedom of speech."

