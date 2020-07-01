Kellyanne Conway: People who go to Trump rallies ‘put themselves at risk’
White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Wednesday lowered expectations for President Donald Trump’s rally attendance by excusing supporters who do not want to “put themselves at risk.”
During an appearance on Fox & Friends, Conway faced questions about how the Trump 2020 campaign would continue holding events despite a surge in COVID-19 cases in many states.
“I would point everybody’s attention to many of the great outdoor rallies that we’ve done,” Conway said. “But I think we have to also understand, many people who support Donald Trump, who would walk across broken glass for him are not going to go to the rallies.”
“And that’s okay,” she continued. “They are going to support him in different ways. They don’t want to put themselves at risk. But they already support him. They’re hardly swing voters.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
